NFL Rumors: Could Leonard Fournette be following Tom Brady back to Buccaneers? 

Running back Leonard Fournette was reportedly set to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, with the return of quarterback Tom Brady, could the running back also be back in Tampa Bay?

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Before Tom Brady returned, RB Leonard Fournette posted an apparent farewell to Tampa on Instagram. The post is now gone, which means Fournette may not be. wp.me/pbBqYq-cdYg Before Tom Brady returned, RB Leonard Fournette posted an apparent farewell to Tampa on Instagram. The post is now gone, which means Fournette may not be. wp.me/pbBqYq-cdYg

Last week, Fournette posted on Instagram, signifying the end of his time with the Buccaneers, saying:

"They could never say I didn’t give it my all every time I suited up, didn’t really have time to reflect on the season but I’m thankful appreciate my teammates, coaches, family, fans for everything #PlayoffLenny”

The Instagram post has since been deleted.

Fournette posted this now-deleted IG post Source: Instagram

Before Brady's announcement to return to Tampa Bay, the sports betting site PointsBet had the 27-year-old as a +200 favorite to return to the Buccaneers, with the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons at +300, the Arizona Cardinals at +350, and the Buffalo Bills at +600.

Without question, the odds will probably tilt more in favor of Tampa Bay, given the deletion of Fournette's post and the return of Brady.

Before joining the Buccaneers in September 2020, the running back played the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU. The running back played 13 games during his rookie season, rushing for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns.

He also had 36 receptions for 302 yards receiving with a touchdown in the passing game in the 2017 season. His 1,342 yards from scrimmage placed him in the top-15 category that season.

In the 2018 season, he only played in eight games due to injuries, including damage to his right hamstring at home against the New York Jets in Week 4. He missed the next four games for the Jaguars and later returned after their Week 9 bye.

His final season with Jacksonville was in 2019, where he started 15 games, rushing for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns with 76 catches for 522 yards receiving.

Leonard Fournette with Tampa Bay

Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The running back played only three games in the 2020 season for the Buccaneers, but the 2021 season was much better for the former LSU Tiger. His 69 receptions that season were the third-most on the team to go along with 454 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

In the playoffs with Tampa Bay, he had five rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.

Will Fournette return to the Buccaneers for his third season with the team? We'll see as the offseason unfolds.

Edited by Piyush Bisht

LIVE POLL Q. Will Leonard Fournette return to the Buccaneers? Yes No 4 votes so far