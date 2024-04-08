Cowboys insider details when Dak Prescott's contract negotiations could change "dramatically"

Dak Prescott reset the quarterback market in the NFL when he signed a record-breaking contract with the Dallas Cowboys. The issue is that he is now entering the final year of that deal ahead of the 2024 NFL season. He is rumored to be seeking a contract extension that would once again make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

With the Cowboys set to officially open their OTA's of their offseason program on April 15th, Prescott has yet to receive a contract extension. The Dallas Morning News recently outlined what this could mean for the quarterback moving forward, as well as the impact it has already had on the Cowboys' offseason.

They reported:

"While there are no hard and fast deadlines until he reaches free agency, there are some practical flash points along the way. One has already been missed."

"If the sides were close, a deal would have been struck last month that would have allowed the Cowboys to retain more of their own free agents while giving them the latitude for more targeted strikes in free agency. Since that has passed, there's really no tangible benefit to the club to getting a deal done in the next few weeks."

"The next flash point is training camp and the start of the regular season. If a deal isn't done by then, the dynamics of these negotiations change dramatically."

The potential negotiations for a new deal could be part of the reason why the Dallas Cowboys have yet to make any major additions during the 2024 NFL free-agency period. It could also be why CeeDee Lamb, Zack Martin, and Micah Parsons have also stalled in their own negotiations for new contracts as well. The franchise likely needs to know their quarterback situation before making any other decisions.

Could Dak Prescott's projected contract extension be enough to keep QB in Dallas?

Dak Prescott

The last time Dak Prescott signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones made him the highest-paid player in NFL history with a four-year $160 million deal. Many rumors have been circling that Prescott once again wants to top that list, but this time around, it will be even more costly to the Cowboys.

If Jones is willing to once again allow Prescott to set a new standard for NFL contacts, he will likely be willing to remain in Dallas. If Jones declines to do so, Prescott may test free agency next offseason. Joe Burrow currently owns the top spot on the NFL's highest-paid players list with $55 million in AAV, so this is rumored to be the starting point in Dak Prescott's contract demands.