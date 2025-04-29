Cowboys rumors: Jerry Jones interested in reuniting with former $100,000,000 WR

The Dallas Cowboys badly need a partner for CeeDee Lamb. They had been linked to the likes of Tetairoa McMillan during the build to the recently concluded draft, only to be beaten to him by the Carolina Panthers, who nabbed him eighth overall.

So according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Nick Harris, owner Jerry Jones is looking towards a familiar face in multiple-time Amari Cooper, whose $100-million contract that he signed with the franchise back in 2019 ended last month after surviving two trades to the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills:

During the Cowboys' post-draft presser, Jones said about his adding a veteran at WR2:

"It definitely was a big-time thought, but the train has not left the station if improvement is needed from what we've got on campus. It's a year-round deal, but we don't have to be through at receiver in any way."

He continued:

"As we got on into the draft, the likelihood of creating competition if we did something in free agency started making the depth we've got on the roster right now that might be competitive if we brought someone that was obvious to everybody that he's your second man."

In related news, Athlon Sports has learned from a source that the organization has been looking for a "George Pickens-esque" player - this after two team representatives told the website that a trade for for disgruntled Pittsburgh Steeler was "in play".

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer not concerned about WR depth chart

Meanwhile, head coach Brian Schottenheimer expressed that he was "comfortable" in the current positional situation:

"We've got a really good group of young receivers, and we're excited to see them take the next step... through this new scheme that we're putting in, and the new influence of (wide receivers coach) Junior Adams coming in and watching the development."

He continued:

"We're committed to always looking for more competition at every spot. But again, we're excited about these young guys and excited for them to take the next step."

Among the players on the depth chart are two UDFAs: Oregon's Traeshon Holden and Texas Tech's Josh Kelly.

