NFL Rumors: Insider believes there's a chance Packets OT David Bakhtiari might suit up against 49ers

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is a game-time decision, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 30 year old is on the comeback trail after suffering an ACL injury in practice before the Packers' final regular-season game in 2020.

Rapoport returned to the 'Pat McAfee Show' as he usually does for his weekly spot to give a rundown on all things football, including injuries around the league. He stated that Bakhtiari would be touch and go for the game against the 49ers which is why he is listed as "questionable."

“I think Bakhtiari plays, but from what I understand he basically was like I don’t feel great, I need to see pre-game, I need to workout pre-game to see if I can go, so that’s why he is questionable,” Rapoport said.

Rapoport further elaborated on his skepticism around Bakhtari playing in Sunday's game, saying he would not bet his life on the left tackle featuring in the divisional match up.

“I think he’s playing but I would definitely not say for sure because this has been like a battle, this has been a major injury, he didn’t practice yesterday, questionable like I think he’ll go but I wouldn’t bet my life on it, like he’s gotta workout and feel good and then say that he’s gonna go.” Rapoport remarked

#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #GoPackGo "David Bakhtiari will need to work out pre game to see if he can go.. I think he'll go but I wouldn't bet my life on it" ~ @RapSheet "David Bakhtiari will need to work out pre game to see if he can go.. I think he'll go but I wouldn't bet my life on it" ~@RapSheet#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #GoPackGo https://t.co/0bjhHQPQb2

Packers fine with or without David Bakhtiari

Bakhtiari is on the comeback trail after his ACL injury

Since going down with the dreaded ACL injury, the Packers have not seemed bothered by the three-time Pro Bowler's absence. Aaron Rodgers and the offensive line of Yosh Nijman, Jon Runyan, Josh Myers, Lucas Patrick and Billy Turner have all played outstanding this season.

David Bakhtiari and Marquez Valdes Scantling weren’t practicing.



Randall Cobb, Za’Darius Smith, Aaron Rodgers leads off a cold Thursday practice at Hinkle.David Bakhtiari and Marquez Valdes Scantling weren’t practicing.Randall Cobb, Za’Darius Smith, Jaire and Mercilus all practicing #Packers Aaron Rodgers leads off a cold Thursday practice at Hinkle. David Bakhtiari and Marquez Valdes Scantling weren’t practicing.Randall Cobb, Za’Darius Smith, Jaire and Mercilus all practicing #Packers https://t.co/hdXy2sjRMD

The Packers are ranked 20th in the league in terms of sacks allowed, giving up just 33 through 17 games. They also rank 10th in the league for average points per game with 26.5, all of which suggests that the absence of their star left tackle has not been severely felt.

Adding Bakhtiari back into the lineup, even at half speed, is a good option for Packers head coach Matt LeFluer to have. Whether they will take the risk of him not being 100 percent for a critical playoff game remains to be seen. Following Rapoport's comments, the 30-year-old is fifty-fifty on whether he takes the field on Sunday night or not.

It undeniably going to be a crucial game for Rodgers and the Packers. They are the number one seed and could potentially play two playoff games at Lambeau Field. Green Bay are also getting some of their star players back this weekend. including Jaire Alexander and Za'darius Smith.

This is postseason is shaping up to be the best chance for Rodgers to add to his sole Super Bowl win since 2011. But as of right now, a tough 49ers team are all that stands between him and getting one step closer to reaching his goal.

