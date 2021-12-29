What is Aaron Rodgers' playoff record?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is arguably one of the greatest players in the league. He is a future Hall of Famer, has a Super Bowl to his name, has won three NFL MVP awards, and is a 10-time Pro Bowler.

On top of that, since becoming the starter in 2008, Rodgers has had a remarkable 11 winning seasons in which he has played all 16 games. Just twice in his career has he had a losing record, in 2008 (6-10) and 2018 (6-9-1).

For all his superb stats in the regular season, the postseason is where a player's career either goes up to another level or trends significantly south. The playoffs are where players make their name, and despite winning a Super Bowl in 2010, Rodgers' playoff record leaves a lot to be desired.

Does Aaron Rodgers struggle in the playoffs?

Rodgers' regular-season record is something to behold. In his career, Rodgers is 138-65-1; but in the playoffs, Rodgers is barely above .500. His 11-9 record in the postseason does not make for good reading.

His stats also back it up. For a player as gifted as he is, Rodgers turns into a different player when the playoffs roll around. In his 21 games, Rodgers has thrown for 45 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, while having a 64.6 completion percentage. When looking at his regular season completion percentage (65.3), it is clear that he seems to struggle in the playoffs.

His biggest hurdle has been NFC Championship games. In his career, Rodgers has shrunk in the biggest game, barring the Super Bowl. He is 1-4 in NFC Championship games. The one time he won was the year he led the Packers to a Super Bowl victory.

In his five NFC Championship games, Rodgers has thrown nine touchdowns to eight interceptions and 1,381 passing yards. It seems Rodgers has no problems getting to the Championship game, but he fails at the final hurdle.

Tom Brady, on the other hand, is 9-4 in Championship games (AFC and NFC).

This season, like in the previous one, it looks like the road to the Super Bowl will go through Green Bay. With the NFC stacked with talented teams like the Dallas Cowboys with Dak Prescott, Tampa with Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford and the Rams, and Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, it is no easy feat to get to the league's penultimate game.

This year does feel like Rodgers' best shot at winning the Lombardi Trophy again, and it will make for interesting viewing if he makes it to another NFC Championship game, which will be held at Lambeau Field.

