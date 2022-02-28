NFL Rumors: Denver Broncos among three teams looking to sign Von Miller 

Von Miller and Denver Broncos fans had dark-horse hopes of getting the All-Star pass rusher back just a few months after the team traded him to the Los Angeles Rams. When the team traded the pass rusher, it was done in the final year of his deal, opening the possibility for a reunion between the two parties just a few months later.

The time has nearly come to find out whether trading the pass rusher just turned out to be "a rental," as hopeful Broncos fans called it. However, Denver is not the only city vying for the pass rusher.

Joining them in the bidding war are the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. Hence, two cities and three teams are at the top of the bidding war for the two-time Super Bowl Champ.

NFL Rumors: Which team will pay the most for Von Miller?

According to NFL Rumors on Twitter, no other interested teams were named. However, there is still enough interest to drive up the price.

However, the win-now Los Angeles Rams have shown that no price is too high for anything they see as valuable to "running it back."

Zac Stevens @ZacStevensDNVR The Rams named Von Miller the Postseason Performer of the Year.



In 4 games, Von had 4 sacks, 6 QB hits, 6 TFLs, 14 tackles 1 forced fumble & 1 fumble recovery.



The Los Angeles Chargers, on the other hand, are a budding team potentially on the precipice of jumping to the next level in 2022. Putting Miller and Joey Bosa on the field at the same time could put the team in a much more ferocious position next season.

Lastly, while the Broncos seem to have the least amount of interest, considering they shipped him last season, they could have the emotional edge.

Which team has the greatest emotional pull?

Put simply, barring a massive offer from the Los Angeles Chargers, Miller's locker will either reside on the opposite side of the stadium with the Rams or back in Denver. Both the Broncos and Rams now have emotional arguments for Miller.

The Broncos are where Miller has spent most of the last decade. He has friends and family in the city.

However, the Rams took him in and gave him a championship, returning the pass rusher to a height not seen since 2015. That said, with the Broncos potentially landing Aaron Rodgers in the coming months, it could be too tempting for the pass rusher to have his cake and eat it too in Denver.

He will be back with his family and friends with a chance at another Lombardi Trophy.

