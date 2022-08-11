NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson could miss preseason games as well if league's appeal goes through

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson as well as the rest of the National Football League are still waiting for the outcome of an appeal on his case. Last week, it was decided that Watson would be suspended for six games this season due to allegations against him made by former massage therapists.

This decision was made by NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson. After the four game suspension was made public, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, announced that the league would be appealing the suspension.

Goodell has said in the days since that the National Football League would prefer a one-year suspension for Watson.

While the six game suspension would allow for Deshaun Watson to take the field for the first time since the 2019 season, and the first time for the Browns, that all could change.

If Peter Harvey, who is in charge of the appeal decision, agrees with the NFL on a one-year suspension, Watson would not be allowed to take the field during preseason games either.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Deshaun Watson currently is available to play in preseason games. Could a ruling from Peter Harvey before Friday night prevent that from happening? wp.me/pbBqYq-ckDE Deshaun Watson currently is available to play in preseason games. Could a ruling from Peter Harvey before Friday night prevent that from happening? wp.me/pbBqYq-ckDE I did a little more work on this. The NFL did indeed ask for a one-year suspension that starts immediately, and the NFLPA is not ruling out a decision from Peter Harvey before Friday night that would keep Deshaun Watson from playing in the preseason opener in Jacksonville. twitter.com/ProFootballTal… I did a little more work on this. The NFL did indeed ask for a one-year suspension that starts immediately, and the NFLPA is not ruling out a decision from Peter Harvey before Friday night that would keep Deshaun Watson from playing in the preseason opener in Jacksonville. twitter.com/ProFootballTal…

This revelation and update on the situation was first reported by Pro Football Talk. It also noted that the NFLPA would not be too surprised if the decision of the appeal came within the next few days.

The Cleveland Browns will travel to Jacksonville for their first preseason game of the season this Friday against the Jaguars. Just about 48 hours before the game, the Browns are still not clear as to who would take the field at quarterback.

Why does Roger Goodell want a year-long suspension for QB Deshaun Watson ?

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter NFL teams were just notified that former NJ Attorney General Peter C. Harvey is commissioner Roger Goodell’s designee to hear the appeal of the disciplinary decision involving Deshaun Watson, per sources. NFL teams were just notified that former NJ Attorney General Peter C. Harvey is commissioner Roger Goodell’s designee to hear the appeal of the disciplinary decision involving Deshaun Watson, per sources.

Roger Goodell made it clear when the NFL announced its appeal that the league feels that Deshaun Watson should be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season.

Goodell said recently that he feels, after reviewing the evidence, that the quarterback's actions, while he was a member of the Houston Texans, were serious enough to require a full-season suspension.

“We’ve seen the evidence, she was very clear about the evidence, she reinforced the evidence. There were multiple violations that were egregious, and it was predatory behavior.”

When she announced the six-game suspension, Robinson made it clear that the quarterback violated the league's personal conduct policies. But, she still decided on a six-game suspension.

Deshaun Watson Press Conference

Watson has not taken the field in an NFL game since the end of the 2019-20 NFL season. Due to the investigation and his desire to be traded last season, he sat out the entirety of the 2021-22 NFL season.

Now, after being traded to the Cleveland Browns, there are questions as to whether he will go another full season without seeing any playing time.

Veteran backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett is likely the starter for the start of the season, regardless of the appeal decision. Brissett is currently ranked second on the first depth chart of the season, followed by Josh Dobbs and Josh Rosen.

As the hours tick down until the Cleveland Browns' first preseason game this Friday, all eyes and ears will be ready and waiting for a decision on this high profile case.

