NFL trade deadline: Latest rumors on Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans quarterback, has been much maligned since this past March, when his initial trade request came around the same time as the first of several sexual assault allegations.

The Texans have yet to play their star quarterback as they are somewhat unsure of his legal status and how it may pertain to his NFL career.

Of course, the NFL is and will always be a league that is driven by the play of the quarterback. With that being said, let's take a look at some of the most recent rumors concerning Deshaun Watson.

NFL trade deadline: Deshaun Watson rumors

Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 NFL season, the rumors and murmurs surrounding Deshaun Watson have crept throughout the league like T.J. Watt running down your favorite quarterback from behind.

The Miami Dolphins have often found themselves in the midst of many trade rumors concerning Deshaun Watson. The rumors have been compounded by the uncertainty surrounding Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins' second-year quarterback out of the University of Alabama.

John McClain @McClain_on_NFL Remember, Deshaun Watson has a no-trade clause. He rejected the Eagles. The only destination he's approved so far is Miami. Remember, Deshaun Watson has a no-trade clause. He rejected the Eagles. The only destination he's approved so far is Miami.

A Watson-for-Tua trade would most certainly be an upgrade for the Dolphins, despite Tua having what could be considered a rather pedestrian season so far, throwing for 1,040 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

With a bit of stability (which may be a stretch considering the history of the Texans franchise), the Texans could develop Tua into becoming the quarterback that he was expecting to be coming out of college in Nick Saban's Alabama offense.

The Carolina Panthers have also been previously mentioned in trade talks for the troubled Texans quarterback. In the offseason, the Panthers signed former New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold to take over as starting quarterback with the departure of current Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Despite starting 3-0, Darnold has been a disappointment and the rumors began to circulate as to the Panthers wanting to throw their hat into the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes.

However, ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler recently reported that the Panthers had a change of heart after considering some of the legal issues and uncertainty over the present and future of Deshaun Watson.

‘(Panthers) felt he would have come to Carolina but (that) he wanted Miami first.’



espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… Deshaun Watson’s legal issues, no-trade clause uncertainty prompted Panthers to back off trade pursuit, sources say‘(Panthers) felt he would have come to Carolina but (that) he wanted Miami first.’ Deshaun Watson’s legal issues, no-trade clause uncertainty prompted Panthers to back off trade pursuit, sources say ‘(Panthers) felt he would have come to Carolina but (that) he wanted Miami first.’ espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

Fowler also stated that the Panthers were privy to the notion that Watson had a desire to go to the Miami Dolphins as his first choice. These two factors combined to have them back off of their pursuit of Watson.

With the 4:00 p.m. ET trade deadline today fast approaching, teams will look closely to see if Deshaun Watson will remain with the Texans...at least for now.

