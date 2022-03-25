NFL Rumors: DK Metcalf is ready for a leadership role with Seahawks amidst trade talk 

The Seattle Seahawks find themselves amid a rebuild to begin the 2022 NFL season.

For the first time since 2011, the team will be without their former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson and their former franchise defensive signal-caller Bobby Wagner.

It now appears that Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf is ready to take over the reins as a team leader for Pete Carroll's franchise.

The star receiver spoke to NBA legend Kevin Garnett on the KG Certified show and had this to say about taking up the leadership mantle in Seattle:

"My mind was like, 'Alright, Russ [Wilson] is gone. What do I do?' Later that night, Bobby [Wagner] gets cut. And me and Bobby were [close]. That was my guy. And when he left, that really hurt. We would work out every Tuesday. I would go over to his crib. We would play pool. That was my big brother. He's gone now. He taught me a lot, and I know I'm going to take that to next season and the rest of my years in the NFL."

Metcalf ended his statement by speaking about one of his goals for next season with the Seahawks:

"But he was like a real big brother to me...just for him to get cut like that. He didn't do anything wrong. A perfect professional that you'd want to have for any organization. I'm going into year four, and I think it's time for me to step up and be a leader. It's my time in Seattle now. That's the way I look at it."

Metcalf will be entering his fourth year when the 2022 NFL season begins. The 2020 All-Pro receiver has 3,170 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns for his young career, and the team will look to him to also take on more of a role on the field.

NFL Rumors: Will the Seattle Seahawks be over .500 next season without Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner?

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll has won at the collegiate level (with the USC Trojans) and the NFL level by winning Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seahawks.

The upcoming season will take every bit of coaching prowess from Carroll as he looks to field a team that can compete in the NFC West without Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner.

The division has the current champions, the Los Angeles Rams, the team they faced in the NFC Championship game, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Kyler Murray-led Arizona Cardinals.

As it currently stands, the team has Jacob Eason and Drew Lock at quarterback. Lock has shown flashes but has been inconsistent at best as a member of the Denver Broncos.

Unless the team can sign a free agent veteran or perhaps land a quality quarterback in the draft, Seattle may be on the wrong side of .500 at the end of the 2022-2023 NFL season.

