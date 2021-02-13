Does Rob Gronkowski have a future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Almost a week after winning Super Bowl LV, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a decision to make. Rob Gronkowski is coming off a huge game in Super Bowl LV. He is set to become a free agent in 2021.

The situation with Gronkowski needs to be well thought out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Outside of Super Bowl LV, Rob Gronkowski only recorded two catches for 43 yards in the 2021 playoffs. The ten-year veteran tight end only recorded one game where he went over 100 receiving yards.

Looking at the 2020-2021 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should consider moving on from Gronkowski. Having other mouths to feed at the dinner table for the Buccaneers, what will they decide to do with Rob Gronkowski?

What will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do with Rob Gronkowski?

Super Bowl LV

One thing Rob Gronkowski has going for him when it comes to returning to the Buccaneers is Tom Brady. When Tom Brady decided to come to Tampa Bay, he had one thing on his mind. He wanted to win a Super Bowl and was willing to do whatever it took to bring the Super Bowl back to the Buccaneers.

I love @RobGronkowski and I relationship I want y’all to know a secret he is good in my HOOD Robby G aka Big Gizzle 😂😂😂 https://t.co/8v0b9H7yKZ — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) February 9, 2021

Everyone knew that Brady was not going to come empty handed to Tampa Bay. He recruited three players after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady brought Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown to Tampa Bay.

Two out of the three players that Tom Brady brought along with him helped them make it to Super Bowl LV. Finally, the third player showed up during Super Bowl LV. That third player was Rob Gronkowski, the one player that has won the most with Tom Brady.

Advertisement

Gronkowski will have a future with the Buccaneers and he has Tom Brady to thank for that. Brady will pull the strings and keep him on the team, but it will have to be for a discounted price. The Buccaneers cannot overpay Gronkowski and cannot let Tom Brady determine how much they pay or how long they sign Gronk.

There are too many other players that need to be re-signed. Players like Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin, Shaq Barrett and Lavonte David all need a new contract. Playoff Lenny was a huge contributor to the Buccaneers making it to and winning the Super Bowl.

Shaq Barrett and Lavonte David are two main pieces to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' success on defense. The only player that the Buccaneers may not be able to re-sign is Chris Godwin. Luckily for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there is a bunch of talent at the wide receiver position in the draft and free agency.

Ultimately, Tom Brady will sit down with close friend Rob Gronkowski and tell him to take a pay cut. Gronk and Brady have a lot of history together and it will be hard for him to ignore Tom Brady's advice. Rob Gronkowski may be the easiest player to re-sign for the Buccaneers this off-season.