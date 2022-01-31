NFL Rumors: Dolphins closing in on Jim Harbaugh as their next HC

The Miami Dolphins remain on the hunt for their next head coach following their decision to relieve Brian Flores earlier this month after he spent three seasons in the role. He ended his tenure in Miami with a 24-25 record, and although he did not lead the team into the playoffs, he had two winning seasons in 2020 (10-6) and 2021 (9-8).

With the head coach finalists narrowed down to just two possibilities, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, there is one other name that has been reported for the Dolphins vacancy.

Jim Harbaugh, currently head coach for the Michigan Wolverines, is reportedly leaving to become the Miami Dolphins' next head coach.

Harbaugh was rumored to be in discussions with the Minnesota Vikings for head coach role, but according to Mark Carman, via his Twitter account:

"Harbaugh will tell the today today/tomorrow he is leaving to be the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Could have taken the Minnesota job. Preferred Miami (outside chance Michigan pays over the top and he stays) but bet on Miami after receiving permission to speak to him about their vacancy."

The franchise's interest in Harbaugh is primarily driven by their new general manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. The two worked together at the 49ers.

Is Jim Harbaugh likely to leave the Wolverines for the Dolphins HC role?

He's been a head coach in the NFL before and a fairly successful one at that. He took the 49ers to three consecutive NFC Championship games and led them to Super Bowl XLVII, where they lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens, whose head coach is Harbaugh's brother, John.

Miami's owner, Stephen M. Ross, graduated from the University of Michigan and has donated hundreds of millions of dollars to the school.

When speaking to the media following the dismissal of Flores on January 10, he stated he would not take Harbaugh away from Michigan. He said:

"I love Jim Harbaugh. He had the opportunity once before to come to the Miami Dolphins. But he's at the University of Michigan as everybody really knows."

Ross continued:

"And I guess that is my school I graduated from, and I'm really involved in it, and I'm not going to be the person who takes Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan. I hope he stays there. He's a great coach."

There's definitely a connection between the two, and the Dolphins could definitely do worse in hiring a head coach, given Harbaugh's credentials.

Although they are just rumors, it will be interesting to see if Harbaugh returns to a head coaching role in the NFL and whether he will be successful in trying to lead Miami back to their first Super Bowl since 1984.

Edited by Windy Goodloe