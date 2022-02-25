NFL Trade Rumors: 5 landing spots explored for Rob Gronkowski 

Future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski is yet to make a decision on his playing future. With his best friend Tom Brady now retired, many are wondering just what the 32-year-old will do next season.

Having retired once and then lured out by Brady, Gronk has done everything in the sport and has nothing left to prove so retiring again could be a real possibility.

But if he does want to continue playing, which teams could do with his services? NFL.com writer Adam Rank gave it some thought and put down five teams that could land Gronkowski in a piece published on Thursday. Rank began by stating that Rob Gronkowski should leave the Tampa Bay Buccanners.

"...Go join up with Tom Brady in San Francisco, I'm kidding. (Just sort of.) Of course, if Brady did somehow play for the 49ers, and San Francisco could run two-tight end sets with George Kittle and Gronk, well, that would be pretty fun to watch." - said Rank

After mentioning the San Fransico 49ers as a possible Gronkowski landing spot, Rank then continued on by suggesting four other teams. Namely, the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and the two Los Angeles-based teams in the LA Chargers and the newly-crowned Super Bowl champions the LA Rams.

"Otherwise, going to Cincinnati to play with Joe Burrow wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for Gronk, either. He could also head to Buffalo. Or Los Angeles. Either of the Los Angeles teams, actually. Go free, Gronk. At least until we see what the QB sitch is like in Tampa Bay." - concluded Rank

What's next for Gronkowski?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With nothing left to prove in the league, there is a real chance that once again, Gronkowski could retire from the game. Despite the fact that he is still playing at a high level too.

In his 12 games last season, the future Hall of Famer caught 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns. Most of his catches came in the critical stages of the game or on third down.

Known as Brady's ultimate security blanket, Gronkowski could move to one of the teams mentioned by Rank and provide an instant boot to the offense. Either one of the L.A. teams or even Bufflo and Josh Allen would benefit greatly from another attacking weapon.

Whether Gronkowski will want to go through the process of finding a new team and learn a new system with new teammates, all at the age of 32 remains to be seen. The fact remains that he could prove to be a very useful pick up for a team on the cusp of being a Super Bowl contender.

Jordan Moore @iJordanMoore I will never ever take a Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski touchdown for granted.



107 TD receptions, third most all-time, most ever by a tight end in postseason history. I will never ever take a Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski touchdown for granted. 107 TD receptions, third most all-time, most ever by a tight end in postseason history. https://t.co/zBtTCNm21N

He would likely not command a huge salary either, which could benefit a host of cap-conscious teams. Having a tight end like Gronkowski would not only add another dimension to any team's offensive gameplan, but it would also mean bringing in a veteran presence to the locker room.

Where he ends up is not yet known, he may just follow his good friend Tom Brady and walk away from the game. Only time will tell.

Edited by David Nyland