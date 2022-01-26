Rob Gronkowski claims he'd retire if forced to decide on his future right now

Rob Gronkowski knew he wouldn't play football forever when he came out of retirement in 2020. Gronkowski has had a successful two-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady.

After losing in the divisional round last Sunday, both former New England Patriots legends face uncertain futures.

Although his future is still up in the air, Gronkowski spoke to TMZ Sports Wednesday. Gronkowski revealed he would retire again if the team forced his decision today.

"If they're like, 'Rob, you've got to decide right now, right this second if you're playing next year,' I would say no right now," Gronk said. "I would be like, 'No, I'm not playing.'"

Ron Gronkowski elaborated that health is the reason he's contemplating walking away. At age 32, Gronkowski has earned his fair share of bumps and bruises over the 11 years he's spent in the NFL.

"I just want to heal completely, see where my thoughts are from there," Gronk said. "Just let things settle down -- got to just heal a little bit. Fix all the bumps and bruises."

One of the most significant factors in Gronkowski deciding his future is what Brady does. Currently, the entire NFL landscape is waiting on that piece of news.

Rob Gronkowski has cemented his legacy if he retires

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If Rob Gronkowski retires, his legacy as one of the most dominant tight ends in NFL history will be cemented. Gronkowski was a freak of nature with the Patriots and was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams.

He retired in 2019 to give himself a season of recovery for his physical health. Winning his fourth Super Bowl since coming out of retirement and moving to Tampa Bay with Brady in 2020 only further cements his legacy.

Despite Rob Gronkowski seriously contemplating retirement, he tweeted Monday with a tease at considering returning for his 12th season in 2022.

Rob Gronkowski @RobGronkowski What a ride it’s been. Grateful to the Bucs for giving me an opportunity to play another year. To my teammates, thank you for giving everything you had. The sweat we shed & memories made will never be forgotten. Thanks to the



Year 12??? Year 11 in the booksWhat a ride it’s been. Grateful to the Bucs for giving me an opportunity to play another year. To my teammates, thank you for giving everything you had. The sweat we shed & memories made will never be forgotten. Thanks to the #Krewe too 🏴‍☠️Year 12??? Year 11 in the books 📚 What a ride it’s been. Grateful to the Bucs for giving me an opportunity to play another year. To my teammates, thank you for giving everything you had. The sweat we shed & memories made will never be forgotten. Thanks to the #Krewe too 🏴‍☠️ Year 12??? 👀

If this is the end for Gronkowski, he will finish with the third-most receiving touchdowns by a tight end in NFL history with 92. The only two tight ends with more are Tony Gonzales and Antonio Gates.

He also has the fifth-most receiving yards in NFL history. His 15 yards per reception rank as the most by a tight end in NFL history.

Gronkowski isn't likely to return to the Buccaneers if Brady retires. But in the NFL, you can never say never. His coming out of retirement in 2020 is proof of that.

Edited by LeRon Haire