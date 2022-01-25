"Year 12?" - Rob Gronkowski sends a cryptic message to fans regarding his future

Tight end Rob Gronkowski came out of a short retirement in 2020 to join his former teammate Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In their first season with a new team, they led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl on their own turf. This led Gronkowski, who was on a one-year deal last season, to sign another one-year deal in hopes of helping the Bucs repeat their title win.

But after the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams 27-30 on Sunday afternoon in the NFC divisional round, there is uncertainty around Tampa Bay's roster. There will be 27 players entering free agency this offseason for the Buccaneers. With obvious changes ahead and the question of whether Brady will return, his favorite tight end may have dropped a clue about his future.

On Monday night, the tight end took to Twitter to thank the organization, his teammates and the loyal fans for a great 11th season. At the end of the tweet, he dropped a hashtag, hinting at a possible return for year 12.

"Year 11 in the books... What a ride it’s been. Grateful to the Bucs for giving me an opportunity to play another year. To my teammates, thank you for giving everything you had. The sweat we shed & memories made will never be forgotten. Thanks to the #Krewe too... Year 12???" Gronk wrote.

Will TE Rob Gronkowski return to the Bucs in 2022?

Rumors began to swirl just before kickoff on Sunday afternoon that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may not return in 2022. The 44-year-old quarterback is under contract with the team for one more season. He even said a few years ago that he would play until he was 45. He will turn that age just before the start of the season.

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about to have 27 free agents, Brady's decision could impact who the team decides to sign. One of those is tight end Rob Gronkowski.

If Brady decides to give it another year, it's likely he could get Gronk to give it one more go as well. The 32-year-old tight end, who has already retired once with the New England Patriots, would be more inclined to return to the Buccaneers if his quarterback does.

Carmen Vitali @CarmieV Rob Gronkowski has been a part of a lot of great locker rooms he says and, "This one stacks up right to the top of it." Rob Gronkowski has been a part of a lot of great locker rooms he says and, "This one stacks up right to the top of it."

Tom Brady said earlier this week that he will make a decision about his NFL future before the start of free agency in March. It's safe to assume that Gronk will make a decision around the same time so that the Buccaneers can make other decisions about their signings this offseason.

Will Buccaneers fans get another season of the "Gronk Spike," or will he officially retire?

