NFL Rumors: Former NFL star feels NFC East powerhouse trading for Jimmy Garoppolo "very possible" 

Jimmy Garoppolo remains with the San Francisco 49ers but for how much longer? With this year's quarterback carousel finally coming to a stop, the only quarterback whose future is still up in the air is Garoppolo. It seems certain that Trey Lance will be the starter for the 49ers and Garoppolo is unlikely to play second fiddle to the youngster.

Potential landing spots are now limited, but with Deshaun Watson looking at a long suspension, the Cleveland Browns remain in play for a potential trade. Former top overall pick David Carr believes there could be a surprise late entry in the Jimmy Garoppolo sweepstakes. Rumor has it that the New York Giants are interested too.

Speaking on the NFL Network, Carr was asked about a potential move to New York for Garoppolo, and he had the following to say:

"You don't necessarily know what you have with Daniel Jones... You don't know if Daniel is the guy, you didn't draft him, you didn't bring him in there, you just kind of, you have to use him."

Carr continued:

"Now with Jimmy... I think you that you might see the Giants make a move, or another team make a move, because Jimmy G. can win some games for somebody. He absolutely can still play at a high level, he won a lot of games in San Francisco I think the only issue is just his health, if hes healthy then very possibly the Giants could make a move."

From Daniel Jones to Garoppolo: where it all went wrong for "Danny Dimes"

Daniel Jones' selection, with the sixth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, caused an audible gasp among those in attendance in Nashville, Tennessee. It was nothing compared to the reactions of Giants fans watching at home. New York was in possession of three first-round picks, and Jones had a late first-round grade. It was a huge gamble, and three years later it seems like it hasn't paid off.

Jones has a 12-25 record, with most of those victories coming against poor teams. His 62.8% pass completion percentage is below average, and Jones has struggled to protect the football. He registers high interceptions (29) and has been known to fumble the ball. The Giants moved on, though not officially, when they declined the fifth-year option for the former Duke quarterback.

Any move for Jimmy Garoppolo should not come as a huge surprise, as the Daniel Jones era looks to be over in New York. It will be interesting to see what the Giants will look like with him under center. A quarterback with a reputation for composure and a safe pair of hands could be precisely what the Giants need in 2022.

