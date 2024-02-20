Giants free agency news and rumors: NY not sold on $12,000,000 Saquon Barkley decision

Saquon Barkley left the New York Giants with a quandary last offseason but this year appears different. One month following the official conclusion of a sub-1000-yard outing, it appears the Giants are leaning away from handing the running back any more money.

According to the New York Post, the Giants would be required to pay $2 million more if they franchise-tagged the running back this season. Last year, such a move would have cost the team $10 million.

This year, tagging the running back would cost the Giants $12 million. With a tag, it would essentially force Barkley to return to the team without a long-term deal.

There is a history of running backs refusing to sign the franchise tag contract, but Le'Veon Bell knows that the alternative is to miss time. In other words, a franchise tag would serve as an ultimatum for Barkley during the 2024 season.

Meanwhile, with every passing year that the running back doesn't get a long-term deal, the back gets backed further into the corner. At 27 years old, the back is entering the final years of his prime at the position. If he doesn't get a robust, multi-year deal this offseason, his odds of getting one will only shrink further.

Saquon Barkley mulls testing free agency

Saquon Barkley at Philadelphia Eagles vs. the New York Giants

That said, with the Giants seemingly losing interest in using a franchise tag, the odds of Saquon Barkley getting a big deal on the open market rise. However, once he hits the open market, it could be a boom-or-bust scenario.

On one hand, teams could see his 1312-yard season in 2022 and line up for a shot at getting the running back. On the other hand, his free agency period could be like Dalvin Cook's last offseason.

At 28 years old, Cook struggled to find work and had to accept a last-minute, one-year contract with the New York Jets. It's a risk for Barkley, but it could pay off in the amount the Giants are willing to pay, which appears to be less than $12 million for one year.

The question, of course, is just how gutsy Barkley and the New York Giants feel as winter's final gasp rages.

Will Saquon Barkley remain with the New York Giants?