NFL Trade Rumors: Giants could move on from star RB Saquon Barkley this offseason

The New York Giants had a 2021-2022 season to forget. With a record of 4-13, the team finished last place in the NFC East and registered their fifth consecutive losing season.

Since the end of the regular season, the team has already replaced former head coach Joe Judge with former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. The team also replaced recently retired general manager Dave Gettleman with Joe Schoen.

Schoen has a football relationship with Daboll as he also comes over from Buffalo, having served as their assistant general manager. There are now rumors that their star running back, Saquon Barkley, may not return for his fifth season with the team.

NFL Trade Rumors: New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley may have already played his last down with team

CBSSports is reporting that Saquon Barkley, the number two overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, may be on the trade block for New York this offseason.

CBSSports is reporting that the New York Giants are expected to move on from Saquon Barkley and James Bradberry.

Upon drafting him in 2018, the Giants viewed Barkley as a player who could take pressure off of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. With two of the league's most explosive players, the Giants were setting the course to vie for multiple Super Bowls.

But Beckham was traded to the Cleveland Browns in March of 2019, leaving Barkley as the sole weapon for the team. After a productive rookie season (1,307 yards rushing and 15 total touchdowns), culminating in a Pro Bowl nod.

Since then, the running back has suffered many severe injuries, including missing most of the 2020 NFL season with a torn ACL. Just last season, he again injured his ankle and was carted off in a Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Saquon Barkley was carted off the field after suffering an ankle injury vs. Dallas.



Hope he’s OK. Saquon Barkley was carted off the field after suffering an ankle injury vs. Dallas.Hope he’s OK. https://t.co/YBnBCOYtf0

He participated in only 13 games and had 162 yards rushing for four total touchdowns. New York could perhaps see what they can get in return for what was one of the most promising running backs drafted in quite some time.

If Barkley can stay healthy, he is only 24 years of age. NFL players such as Matthew Stafford have suffered severe injuries early in their careers, only to bounce back and remain relatively healthy.

As a rookie, Stafford suffered a severely separated shoulder, which many assumed would cause him to possibly miss significant time. He ended up being shut down for only the final four weeks of that season

Of course, Stafford is still playing (with a Super Bowl appearance on his schedule this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals), but he has been relatively healthy since then.

If a team believes they can keep Barkley healthy, they may have a steal on their hands in trying to acquire him from the New York Giants.

