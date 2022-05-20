NFL Rumors: Insider believes league may have dropped hint on potential Deshaun Watson suspension

A lot has happened for Deshaun Watson this offseason. After remaining with the Houston Texans for a season of purgatory, he secured a blockbuster move to the Cleveland Browns. The intention was for him to be their starting quarterback. However, at this point in time, off-the-field questions remain unresolved.

He has been accused by more than twenty women of sexual misconduct. While it has been decided that criminal proceedings will not be brought forth, there are still 22 civil lawsuits pending against him. Watson did not play a single snap for the Texans in 2021 following the accusations. In the meantime, the NFL is conducting their own investigation against him and previously released the following statement:

“Any transaction would have no effect on the NFL’s ongoing and comprehensive investigation of the serious allegations against Deshaun Watson. Nor would it affect his status under the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Personal Conduct Policy."

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Statement from NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy in light of the Deshaun Watson trade. The league’s investigation is ongoing. Statement from NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy in light of the Deshaun Watson trade. The league’s investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/p5mCg2fHiS

Given the seriousness of the allegations, there is a real possibility that Deshaun Watson could be suspended this season. NFL insider Jason La Canfora has weighed in with what he thinks are tell-tale signs.

Deshaun Watson and the bye week connection

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports suggested that there might be an indication being given by the league on the schedule as it pertains to this case. He has noticed that on Week 8 the Cleveland Browns will play the Cincinnati Bengals before having a bye on Week 9.

In his opinion this could point to a theoretical length of suspension that the NFL may have for the current Cleveland Browns quarterback and they may then use the bye week to bed him in after suspension. It is a novel theory and pure conjecture, but for a league known to maximize its visibility, it seems well within the realms of possibility.

For the long-suffering Browns fans, who would just like to see their team to do well, they will be hoping the decision comes out as soon as possible.

They have been going through the quarterback carousel for much of their modern existence and have now chosen Watson over Baker Mayfield. Until there is a verdict from the NFL and his civil lawsuits, there will be a lingering cloud over the future of their new quarterback.

Nick Pedone @NickPedone12 Ian Rapoport doubling down that Baker Mayfield could start for the #Browns if Deshaun Watson faces a lengthy suspension. Hmmm. Ian Rapoport doubling down that Baker Mayfield could start for the #Browns if Deshaun Watson faces a lengthy suspension. Hmmm.

Given the seriousness of the allegations, the investigation is expected to be thorough. Ultimately, some things are more important than sports. We shall have to wait until the NFL reaches its decision on the 26 year-old quarterback.

