NFL Rumors: Insider claims Seahawks will be up for sale soon

The Seattle Seahawks could be put up for sale soon, according to John Carzano. The sale is a requirement in the trust that was left behind by business magnate Paul Allen, who passed away in 2018.

With the organization set to be put on the market, Jody Allen, the sister of Paul, is hoping to maintain a stake in the franchise. Jody Allen was named executor and trustee of his estate, which gave her total control of Paul Allen's projects, which includes the Seahawks.

With the Seahawks set to be put up for sale and the Denver Broncos looking to be bought as well, times are changing for NFL owners as new players come to the table. With so much uncertainty off the field, Seattle will likely want to get any potential deal done and done quickly.

The Seattle Seahawks are going through period of change

Seattle are now going through what can only be called a transitional period. After having so much success with the "Legion of Boom" era and star quarterback Russell Wilson, the franchise seems set for a rough season.

The era mentioned above resulted in one Super Bowl win and was so close to two, had it not been for a Malcolm Butler interception on the now infamous play at the end of Super Bowl XLIX.

With favorite son Russell Wilson being traded away to the Denver Broncos and news of the potential sale of the franchise, times are changing in Seattle.

They finished last in the NFC West with a 7-10 record last season and at times were tough to watch. Wilson was clearly struggling after coming back from an injury, and the lack of offensive production meant the defense could not get off the field.

Following Wilson's departure to the Broncos, Seattle were thought to be interested in Baker Mayfield. However, these rumors have yet to amount to anything more than speculation.

With a host of fresh faces present for the teams OTAs, there is now a sense of a new beginning for the franchise. New leaders could make themselves known and fringe players could stake their claim to be on the 53-man roster come Week 1. It really is a changing of the guard in Seattle.

Gone are two of the team's best leaders in Wilson and Bobby Wagner, but that will give opportunities for other players to take on those positions. Once a dominant force in the NFL, the organization is going through change. It is time for fans to stick by their team to see exactly what the new Seattle will look like.

