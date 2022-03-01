NFL Rumors: Insider reveals three QBs the Steelers are targeting in free agency 

The Pittsburgh Steelers face a pivotal offseason. They must decide who will succeed one of the most reliable and consistent quarterbacks in the NFL since 2004, Ben Roethlisberger. In-house options like Mason Rudolph don't inspire confidence amongst fans, so they're bound to look to free agency for some options.

While they could still trade for a superstar such as Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, those possibilities don't seem as likely now.

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network reported Monday that there are three quarterbacks in free agency the Steelers have their eyes on. Those quarterbacks are Jameis Winston, Mitch Trubisky, and Teddy Bridgewater.

All three names are veterans who've had plenty of experience as a starting quarterback. The Steelers are also interested in drafting Malik Willis out of Liberty, according to Pauline.

Drafting Willis to learn for a season behind the likes of either Winston, Trubisky, or Bridgewater would be a smart, safe move for a team entering uncharted waters in the hunt for a new quarterback.

Pittsburgh Steelers could bring in multiple quarterbacks this offseason

With uncertainty at the quarterback position, the Steelers will likely live by the motto that there's no such thing as having too many quarterbacks on your roster.

Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins are options who know the playbook. Rudolph, in particular, has received a vote of confidence from general manager Kevin Colbert. But analysts like ESPN's Ryan Clark have come out majorly against Rudolph starting, as his ten NFL starts haven't been exactly impressive.

That's why there's a strong likelihood the team will draft and sign a quarterback to see if either stick. Should they sign Bridgewater, they'd be getting a game manager who wouldn't take as many risks as someone like Rudolph or Haskins.

With Najee Harris in the backfield, there's a possibility the Steelers could return to their roots of being a run-oriented team with someone like Bridgewater steadying the ship.

Trubisky would be a gamble, as he hasn't started in the NFL since 2020. He's slightly more turnover-prone but is in a much different, healthier mental state after spending a season as Josh Allen's backup with the Buffalo Bills.

Winston is the biggest X-factor out of the three. He's thrown for 5,000 yards in a season but also had 30 interceptions in the same season. His ceiling is high, but his worst can be pretty ugly.

With the NFL scouting combine taking place this week, we'll likely find out more about the organization's plans. Filling Roethlisberger's shoes is a monumental challenge, but someone will have to be up for it.

