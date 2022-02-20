NFL Rumors: Insider reveals the truth behind Eagles' potential trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

The Philadelphia Eagles came into the 2021-2022 NFL season not necessarily looking to play in the Super Bowl, only to see a vast improvement from Jalen Hurts, their second-year quarterback selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The team finished the season with an overall record of 9-8, which was good for second in the NFC East division.

While Hurts was solid, throwing for 3,144 passing yards; 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions (he also led all quarterbacks with 784 yards rushing and 10 rushing touchdowns), many speculated that the Eagles may still make a move for another signal-caller.

One of the quarterbacks rumored to possibly be on the move to the Eagles is current San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

But recent rumors and a source with JPA Football tweeted out that Philadelphia is not interested in signing the 49ers quarterback.

NFL Rumors: The skinny on Philadelphia Eagles' possible interest for Jimmy Garoppolo

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

According to a tweet from JPA Football, the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly have no interest in trading for the former Super Bowl quarterback for the 49ers (Super Bowl LIV). The team is likely to stick with Jalen Hurts as he enters his third season in the NFL.

The former University of Alabama standout has shown improvements from his rookie season to his second year in the league.

While he does have work to do with his accuracy and confidence in going through his progression down the field, he is a playmaker in his own right as he has the ability to move the chains by running the football.

At 6'1" and 223 pounds, Hurts has the physique to make opposing defenses think twice when trying to tackle him.

His 10 rushing touchdowns are evidence that Hurts is not afraid to take advantage of mental breakdowns on the defensive side of the ball for other teams.

But perhaps the Eagles can decide to move forward with another quarterback... who would be their likely choice?

There are options available as Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has previously stated that he would like to explore his options outside of the Seahawks franchise that he has known since being drafted by the team in 2012.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will also be on the move, but teams will first do their due diligence as the former All-Pro quarterback is under investigation for alleged acts of sexual assault by 22 women.

