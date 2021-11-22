Is Eagles QB Jalen Hurts being coached by Peyton Manning?

Jalen Hurts, quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, has had an up-and-down season so far this year. With a 4-6 record, the team has struggled to try to pick up consecutive wins on the season.

However, the play from Hurts himself has not been a disappointment as he has passed for 2,159 yards, 13 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. In Week 10, the Eagles defeated the Denver Broncos by a score of 30-13, and Hurts was again solid, throwing for 178 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

💥Tied for MOST Explosive plays among QBs

💥#1 in rush yards among QBs since week 8

💥#2 in rush yards among QBs

💥#2 in pass rating since week 8

💥#2 in Red Zone Pass Rating

💥#3 in pass yards per throw since week 8



Hurts recently acknowledged that after some victories and losses, he will often get messages, feedback, and even videos from Peyton and Archie Manning. What's the connection between Jalen Hurts and the Mannings?

Long-standing relationship between Jalen Hurts and the Manning family

As it turns out, Jalen Hurts was a camp counselor back in 2017 at the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana. The camp, which is now well-known, hosts high school quarterback prospects and helps to hone their skills through various drills, activities, and teachings from the first family of passing.

As a counselor at the camp, Hurts was noticed by Archie Manning.

Here's what Archie Manning had to say about Jalen Hurts' time as a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy, as told to the New Jersey Advance Media:

"Jalen was kind of a special kid to me. Ninety-nine percent of the kids there are accountable and on time. They work well with the kids that go, get along with each other and have fun. That's kind of the way it works. Jalen was no exception, but there was something really neat about him. He's got such a good personality, and everybody liked him."

Needless to say, it's quite evident that Archie Manning was impressed with Hurts' demeanor with the kids at the camp. That impression made a lasting impression on not only Archie but Peyton, Cooper and Eli Manning as well.

Here's what Hurts had to say about his time at the camp:

"I've always had a good relationship with the Mannings, including Cooper, Mr. Archie, Eli, and Peyton since the camp I went to when I was going into my sophomore year. We just maintained a relationship. There are little things that I can learn from and pick their brain. I value that and the relationship I have with the Mannings."

Hurts even acknowledged receiving videos from Peyton Manning occasionally. What better person to have sending videos to get better at passing than the Hall of Famer Peyton Manning himself?

