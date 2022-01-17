NFL Rumors: Insider believes major changes could happen for Dallas Cowboys on coaching front 

Following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round, there could be some changes coming to the team’s coaching staff. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Dallas’ offensive and defensive coordinator could be on the move.

On the NFL Network morning show, Good Morning Football, Rapoport stated that, yesterday against the 49ers, the Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn had a tough start, yet he managed to hold it down for the rest of the game. He went on to say that Dallas' loss was bad for Dallas. It, however, was not bad for Dan Quinn because he is one of the better defensive coordinators in the NFL who has emerged as a popular potential head coach candidate. Even though his team lost, Quinn has many teams that are interested in interviewing him:

“Dan Quinn – the defensive coordinator – I know he had a tough start yesterday but certainly held it down throughout the game. One of the better defensive coordinators in the NFL. He’s emerged as one of the more popular head coach candidates. Got several teams waiting to interview him. Cowboys loss is bad for the Cowboys, but definitely not bad for the teams wanting to hire a head coach.

Rapoport went on to say that the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, and the Minnesota Vikings are all interested in interviewing Quinn:

The Denver Broncos – a team I would consider Dan Quinn one of the front-runners there – they would like to interview him. The Chicago Bears, the Miami Dolphins, the Minnesota Vikings. All those teams are waiting for Dan Quinn. The fact that his team lost — probably good for them.”

Before joining Dallas in 2021, Quinn was the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks for two years (2013-2014) and the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for six years (2015-2020).

He had a record of 43-42 with two playoff appearances, including a trip to the Super Bowl in the 2016 season.

As for offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Rapoport says that the final play of the game versus the 49ers does not disqualify him as a head coaching candidate. Per Rapoport, Moore is a hot candidate, despite the play-calling:

“Meanwhile, for Kellen Moore – who of course is the play-caller – called the final play with Mike McCarthy’s okay as basically every play-calling situation. He’s also a hot candidate. I think what we do is we sort of take too much from what we see on the field in playoff games.”

Rapoport also states that play calling is only an element of being a head coach. There is so much more to the role:

“This doesn’t invalidate Kellen Moore as a head coach candidate because being a head coach is so much more than just play-calling. He has several teams waiting for him as well. The Denver Broncos, the Miami Dolphins and the Minnesota Vikings.”

Moore has been the offensive coordinator for the previous three years. He became the quarterbacks coach in 2018, following the retirement of Wade Wilson. In 2019, he was promoted to offensive coordinator.

Cowboys and their offensive and defensive rankings this season

Dallas Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

Under Moore, Dallas finished with the best offense in the NFL, averaging 407 yards a game. They scored 31.2 points per game, which was also the first in the NFL to go along with the second-best passing offense, averaging 282.4 passing yards a game.

Defensively, Dallas finished 19th in total defense, allowing 351 yards a game but had 26 interceptions, the most in the league. They also led in opponent average time per drive and second in opponent average number of plays per drive (5.5).

Both Moore and Quinn will get looks at the current head coaching openings. Quinn brings almost 20 years of NFL experience, and Moore is one of the better younger offensive minds at age 32.

For Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, there is a good chance he will be down two coordinators by the end of the current head coaching cycle.

