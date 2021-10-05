NFL Rumors: Jaguars coach Urban Meyer could be fired in the coming days

In hiring Urban Meyer, the Jacksonville Jaguars thought they were getting someone who could bring a winning culture to the team. In combination with the best rookie prospect in the NFL Draft, the Jaguars had high hopes for the 2021 NFL season. Instead, September was about as ugly as it gets.

Urban Meyer: on his way out?

After the Tim Tebow stunt, a 0-4 record and scandalous videos emerging with the head coach, a recipe for a change is brewing. With rumors swirling around the NFL, the recipe may be nearly ready for an exit for Urban Meyer.

According to Fansided, there have been several closed-door meetings happening over the last two days about possibly firing the head coach very soon.

Michael Silver @MikeSilver THREAD 1) The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville has reached a crisis point, especially in the locker room. One player told me, 'He has zero credibility in that stadium. He had very little to begin with.'

Urban Meyer could technically have been fired (and still can) due to a violation of the "morals clause" listed in his contract after videos surfaced of him with a woman at a bar that was not his wife. However, this would be more of a technicality to save money in all likelihood. Meyer faces a 0-4 record after getting the first pick in the NFL Draft.

The Jaguars were 1-15 last season and are on pace to fall even further in the win column in 2021. The Jaguars are ranked 30th in defense and 23rd in offense. They've lost games to the Texans, Broncos and Bengals.

The Jaguars had hoped to win at least one of those games. Instead, they lost by multiple possessions in two of the three games.

Unless something changes this week, the Urban Meyer experiment will likely go the way of the Tim Tebow experiment. If this happens, most expect a result similar to the Houston Texans, who parted ways with Bill O'Brien mid-season and finished 4-12.

However, the Jaguars don't have the same level of talent as the Texans did last year. Therefore, 4-13 may be a reality in 2021.

Looking ahead, the Jaguars' schedule doesn't get any easier. They face the Titans, Dolphins, Seahawks and Bills over the next month. Their most likely candidates for a win are against the Falcons, Texans, and the Jets. However, considering they lost to the Texans in epic fashion, these games may prove to be too difficult.

Of course, nothing is guaranteed and one can only wait and see if the Jaguars will win in 2021. In the NFL, a winless season is so rare that the odds of the Jaguars not winning a game are not very high. But the Jaguars may be gearing up for a shot at history sans Urban Meyer.

