NFL Rumors: Josh Jacobs could feature against LA Chargers in Week 4

Most NFL teams would struggle to move the ball without their starting running back in place. Without Josh Jacobs, the Las Vegas Raiders have been the exception to the norm. The Raiders have blown expectations out of the water with how well they've performed in 2021. They're one of the last undefeated teams in the league at 3-0.

The Raiders got an excellent performance from Peyton Barber in Week 3. Barber rushed for 111 yards but struggled mightily in Week 2. Josh Jacobs has been the engine of the Raiders' offense since joining in 2019. However, his ankle injury has cost him two games this season. There are rumors that Josh Jacobs' status for Week 4 is looking good.

Josh Jacobs could play against LA Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Kevin Bolinger @KevinFOX5Vegas Josh Jacobs looks to be going full speed after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. #RaiderNation Josh Jacobs looks to be going full speed after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. #RaiderNation https://t.co/d6FACAmHZQ

Josh Jacobs has been officially labeled as questionable for Monday's game. Jacobs, however, has practiced every day this week and showed no signs of injury.

In videos circulating on Twitter, Jacobs was seen running at full speed during drills. Jacobs was also making cuts that he wouldn't have been able to make if he was still severely injured.

Despite being questionable, Raiders fans should feel optimistic. Levi Edwards, a beat reporter for the Raiders, says that if Josh Jacobs plays, he expects the ground-and-pound game to be in full force. The Los Angeles Chargers' biggest weakness so far this season has been their run defense. The Raiders will look to exploit it on Monday night.

Josh Jacobs could face little resistance against the Chargers.

fattestmallon @fattestmallon The chargers run defense is 32nd in football allowing 170 yards per game

The Chargers statistically give up the most rushing yards per game in the NFL. Their defense has good players on the defensive line, starting with defensive end Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Linval Joseph. Despite this, they've been incredibly unsuccessful at stopping the run and are vulnerable against shifty runners such as Jacobs.

The question for the Raiders' running offense is whether the offensive line can open up more room. Through the first three games, the Raiders rank 22nd in rushing yards per game. As much as that has to do with Josh Jacobs being out, a lot of it also has to do with the offensive line.

Of their five offensive linemen, left tackle Kolton Miller is the only one with positive grades from Pro Football Focus. They're missing Richie Incognito, who's on injured reserve and is playing very well against the run.

They do have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL with Derek Carr. With his ability to throw the ball down the field, Carr can help stretch the defense and make running lanes for their backfield. However, Carr and the Raiders will be even better when Jacobs returns to the lineup.

