Julian Edelman retires: 5 WRs who could replace Patriots star at NFL Draft 2021

Julian Edelman left big shoes to fill when he decided to retire from football on Monday. Edelman played 12 successful seasons with the Patriots and won three Super Bowls. New England went out and signed Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne but are still going to look into the draft to find another wide receiver. Who should the New England Patriots pursue in the 2021 NFL Draft?

1) 2021 NFL Draft Rumors: New England Patriots replace Julian Edelman with Rashod Bateman

Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman

Rashod Bateman is a great fit for the New England Patriots. Bateman's reliable and has the skill set to make a game-changing play. New England will have to pass on a quarterback if they want to draft Bateman because it'll have to be done in the first-round.

Patriots draft Rashod Bateman Challenge #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/ubnJgJaE7z — Rashod Bateman Stan (@PatsNationYT) March 13, 2021

2) 2021 NFL Draft Rumors: New England Patriots replace Julian Edelman with Terrace Marshall Jr.

LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Terrace Marshall Jr. may be one of the underrated wide receivers in the 2021 NFL Draft. He came out of Ja'Marr Chase's shadow during the 2020 college football season. Marshall Jr. is quick and will give the Patriots a deep threat wide receiver for Cam Newton to throw the football down the field.

Advertisement

3) 2021 NFL Draft Rumors: New England Patriots replace Julian Edelman with Kadarius Toney

SEC Championship - Alabama v Florida

Kadarius Toney is a special athlete and will give the Patriots a number of ways to utilize him in their offense. He may be the closest player to Julian Edelman when it comes to the ability to play multiple positions. Toney has been used multiple ways at the University of Florida and the Patriots could look to do the same if they select him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

4) 2021 NFL Draft Rumors: New England Patriots replace Julian Edelman with Rondale Moore

Purdue WR Rondale Moore

Advertisement

Rondale Moore is another athlete that can give the New England Patriots what Julian Edelman gave them. Moore has a lightning quick speed close to the speed that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has. Moore will be a nice addition for the New England Patriots in the second-round of this year's draft.

#Patriots draft target: Purdue WR Rondale Moore. Moore only played in 7 games over the last two seasons due to injury but is an electric ball carrier and quick-twitch WR.



Bottom of the screen. Natural separation skills. Attacks angles, suddenness, and instant acceleration. pic.twitter.com/N9Lc4UdnDR — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) January 21, 2021

5) 2021 NFL Draft Rumors: New England Patriots replace Julian Edelman with Nico Collins

Michigan WR Nico Collins

Nico Collins has the potential to be a sleeper pick at the wide receiver position. Collins is projected to be a late second and early third-round draft pick. He's a big-bodied wide receiver who can sustain hits from NFL defenders.