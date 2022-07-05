NFL Rumors: Two teams emerge as favorites to land Julio Jones

Wide receiver Julio Jones remains one of the more intriguing free agent options at wide receiver. While the wideout market exploded early this off-season, he remains one of several notable veterans who are still available who could be a great addition to any team.

Per CBS Sports, the two teams that Julio Jones could land with this off-season right now are his former team in the Atlanta Falcons or the Dallas Cowboys.

What the addition of Julio Jones would bring for the Atlanta Falcons/Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys and Falcons are two teams that would make sense to acquire Julio Jones.

The Falcons, for one, are his former team. Jones has had insurmountable success in his years with the Falcons. While staying healthy has been an issue for Jones over the last two seasons, in 2019, he recorded 99 receptions for 1,394 yards, showing that he can still be very productive in the NFL across a full season.

While Matt Ryan, who played as Jones' quarterback for much of his career, was traded to the Colts, Atlanta might still be interested in bringing Jones back.

The Falcons will have a new quarterback in Marcus Mariota or rookie Desmond Ridder. Julio Jones will likely be their number one receiver as Calvin Ridley is suspended for the season and they lost Russell Gage in free agency.

As for the Cowboys, they lost two of their primary receivers this off-season. They traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and lost Cedrick Wilson in free agency to the Dolphins. Jones would be a good number two to compliment CeeDee Lamb.

Julio Jones has had a tough running recently

Jones spent last season with the Tennessee Titans. It was the first of his 11-year career where he was not with the Falcons. On June 6, 2021, the Falcons traded Jones along with a sixth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Tennessee Titans. In exchange, they got a second-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft and their fourth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the Titans, he had an off year to his standards. While he missed seven games due to injuries, he set career lows with 31 receptions, 434 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

In his career, he has 879 receptions, 13,300 yards, and 61 touchdowns. He's a 7-time Pro Bowler who has made five All-Pro teams, led the NFL in receiving yards twice, and has been one of the best wide receivers of the 2010's.

