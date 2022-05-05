Analyst gives perfect landing destination for Julio Jones

Former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones remains one of the best wide receivers on the market. With teams addressing the receiver position in the draft, some teams weren't able to get the players they wanted. Veterans who are still on the market can expect to receive multiple offers.

NFL Numbers 🔢 @nflnumber #Falcons

879 Receptions

13,300 Yards

61 TD

Catch Rate when target 64.3 %

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms spoke on Chris Simms Unbuttoned and named the team that makes the most sense for the receiver. Simms said:

“He's one of those guys where you can go Baltimore sign him. That's the kind of guy that I think they're gonna start to look at.”

The Baltimore Ravens would make a lot of sense for Jones. Lamar Jackson lost his number one target this off-season. The Ravens traded Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for their first-round pick on Thursday night. The only proven pass catcher the Ravens currently have is their tight end Mark Andrews, who recorded over 1,000 receiving yards last season.

Teams that make sense for Julio Jones

Denver Broncos v Atlanta Falcons

Jones had his most unproductive season last year in Tennessee. While he missed seven games due to injuries, he set career lows with 31 receptions, 434 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



He ended up playing in 10 regular season games, recording 31 receptions, 434 yards and 1 TD.



Regardless of last season, the 33 year-old should still garner interest from receiver-needy teams.

The Indianapolis Colts are such a team. They traded for quarterback Matt Ryan this off-season, and a reunion in Indianapolis could result in success. The Colts also have a weaker receiver group, led by Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman Jr. recorded 88 receptions for 1,082 yards and 6 touchdowns last season. Jones could well be number two at the Colts..

The Los Angeles Chargers would be an interesting team for the receiver to join. He wouldn't be the number one or even number two option as they have Keenan Allen and Mike Williams leading the receiving corps. He could be a great number three there with a gun-slinging quarterback in Justin Herbert.

Another team with potential interest are the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are legitimate contenders and have one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Patrick Mahomes. Kansas CIty have signed a few receivers this offseason in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but could use the help of a player like Jones.

The Green Bay Packers could potentially use a talented receiver. This offseason, the Packers selected Christian Watson in the draft and signed former Raven Sammy Watkins. There are, however, still some doubts over the quality of the receiver room in Green Bay. After the loss of Davonte Adams, Aaron Rodgers may be in need of a big name talent to throw to.

With the veteran still available and the draft now over, it is more than likely a franchise will come calling soon and Jones will find a new home.

