"Let's make some history" - Kam Chancellor urges potential Seahawks buyers to get in touch with him

Former Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor seems to be interested in potentially playing a role in buying the Seattle Seahawks if they are sold.

According to John Canzano – current Portland Sports Radio host and formerly with Oregon Live – a change could be coming in the not too distant future regarding the ownership of the team.

Chancellor tweeted in response to this story, asking to be taken on board by the prospective buyers.

"Whoever is in the frontrunner seat for the Seahawks, please hit me up, let's make history."

Paul G. Allen Trust is very specific.

The Seattle Seahawks and the Portland Trail Blazers had enjoyed a stable ownership by philanthropist Paul Allen since1997. Upon his death in 2018, the Seahawks and the Trail Blazers’ ownership became the responsibility of the Paul G. Allen Trust. This is managed by Paul's sister, Jody Allen.

It seems that over the years, Jody Allen has become less involved with the organization, although she was seen in the green room with the Seahawks during the draft this year.

They're to be sold.



Chancellor could make his return to Seattle with the Seahawks in an administrative role, if things progress towards the owner selling the team.

Kam Chancellor played for the Seattle Seahawks during the 2010-2017 period

Kam Chancellor was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the 5th round of the 2010 draft, coming out of Virgina Tech. The Seahawks also landed safety Earl Thomas in the same draft with their first-round selection.

Chancellor was a key member of Seattle's aggressive and fearful defense known as 'The Legion of Boom'. In his eight seasons in the NFL, Chanellor logged 606 tackles, 2 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 12 interceptions, 1 touchdown, and 44 pass deflections.

He made four Pro-Bowls and was named to the All-Second Team twice in his career. During the 2017 season, he suffered a season-ending neck injury that caused him to sit the year out.

He intended to play in 2018, but never fully recovered from the injury which eventually forced him to retire while sitting out all of 2018.

Since retirement, he has become an avid golfer, dabbled in fashion, and, most importantly, had time to be a full-time dad. Chancellor could make his return back to Seattle but, instead of it being on the field, it could be in the office.

