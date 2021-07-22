3 Players from the Legion of Boom who have dealt with legal issues

The Legion of Boom was the gold standard for NFL secondaries.

The central core composed of cornerback Richard Sherman and safeties Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor. Players like Brandon Browner, Walter Thurmond and Byron Maxwell also played their part in the unit.

The Legion of Boom was primarily responsible for the Seattle Seahawks' back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2014.

legion of boom defending boot action



5 all pros easily handling 4-strong flood



watch chancellor read the distribution then work underneath back to the sail



also watch KJ alert to wagner to pick up the nub crosser so that he can defend the escape route to the flat💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/MbDuX6FiNt — rohan (@all22nerd) May 27, 2021

Of the original six members, four have already retired, while the remaining two are free agents. Three of those six have also dealt with legal issues.

Which three players from the Legion of Boom have dealt with legal issues?

Richard Sherman

Sherman was arrested a week ago and received five misdemeanor charges. He pleaded not guilty.

Sherman was charged with two counts of domestic violence, resisting arrest, driving under the influence (DUI) and reckless endangerment of roadway workers after a hit-and-run episode.

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks

If found guilty, Sherman could spend three to 12 months behind bars. The cornerback is one of the most-coveted free agents remaining in the market, but his status for the 2021 season is now in jeopardy.

Brandon Browner

Brandon Browner is a notable member of the Legion of Boom. He left the Seahawks after the team won the Super Bowl XLVIII and joined the New England Patriots, who beat the Seahawks in the Super Bowl the following season.

He made a key play at the goal-line which allowed Malcolm Butler to undercut Ricardo Lockette and catch the game-winning interception.

Browner has had two run-ins with the law. In May 2017, he was arrested for possession of cocaine in Los Angeles. A year later, he was charged with attempted murder after breaking into a woman's house with whom he had a relationship before. He was sentenced to eight years in prison and is serving as of now.

Earl Thomas

Thomas had a weird year in 2020. His problems started in May, where he and his brother were held at gunpoint by his wife Nina Thomas after she found him naked in their bedroom with another woman. His wife was arrested a day later.

The Legion of Boom's story had been about bonding, friendship, overcoming adversity and proving doubters wrong. Now you just hope the players can find their way to a better place in their lives, writes @StoneLarry. https://t.co/HIED2HK0Wv — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) July 18, 2021

In August, he was cut by the Baltimore Ravens after an altercation with safety Chuck Clark during a training camp practice. After he was sent home for the day, veteran players told coach John Harbaugh they didn't want Thomas back on the team.

Then, in November, Nina Thomas filed for divorce and was also granted a restraining order against Earl. He's technically a free agent, but there seems to be no interest from any franchise in signing him.

Edited by jay.loke710