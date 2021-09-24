NFL Trade Rumors: 3 LBs the Cowboys should consider signing

The Dallas Cowboys have huge problems on defense.

Star DeMarcus Lawrence broke his foot last week and will miss six to eight weeks of action. Linebacker Micah Parsons is expected to take on a more significant role in Lawrence's absence, but he's still a rookie and will likely need time to learn the tricks of the trade.

The Cowboys need to find a replacement for Lawrence and three players fit the bill:

Cowboys Free Agency: 3 LBs the team should consider signing

#1 - Avery Williamson

Avery Williamson is a versatile linebacker who can do it all. Since being drafted in 2014, he has notched up 590 tackles (374 solo and 216 assisted), 29 tackles for loss, 27 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles, and 15.5 sacks.

Williamson can tackle, press and also cover. The Cowboys need someone like him who will help in pass protection and create space for other stars to make an impact.

The Cowboys should call his agent and sign him today.

#2 - Trent Murphy

Trent Murphy is an experienced player whose addition could be a big boost for the Cowboys' linebacker unit.

Murphy can help with the pass-rush and the Cowboys should sign him up immediately because he'll help improve a significant weakness.

Murphy would be a steal for a team that needs help with its pass coverage and pass-rush.

#3 - Olivier Vernon

Olivier Vernon is one of the most accomplished names still available as a free agent. In ten years and 127 games, Vernon has registered 349 tackles (237 solo and 112 assisted), 63.5 sacks and nine forced fumbles.

Olivier Vernon is an excellent pass-rusher. Williamson and Murphy, together, have 41.5 sacks. Vernon, alone, has 63.5.

Vernon has never been a significant factor in pass defense, but he can get to the quarterback and force a mistake, thereby improving the Cowboys' pass defense.

