NFL Trade Rumors: Mike Florio names surprise team he wants to see make move for Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo could be traded to an NFL team that no one expects, according to NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio.

He said on his show Pro Football Talk that the Houston Texans could trade for him and the terms would be based on factors such as games played and a new contract.

“I’m gonna propose Jimmy Garoppolo to the Houston Texans. And the terms would be, I don't think the NFL teams use this enough. I would do conditional terms based upon factors that would include how many games he plays, and whether or not the Texans sign him to an extension. And it would be 2023 draft picks, not 2022."

He added:

"So, you get the $25 million off the books. And let's say it's a fourth-round pick. And it goes to a third-round pick if they sign him to a new contract. And it goes to a second-round pick if they sign him to a new contract and he starts at least 14 games or something like that. That's how I would do it. I think that's a fair outcome. Even then, I'm not sure the Texans would be interested.”

Hustle Chillson @HustleChillson The Texans are going to trade a first for Jimmy Garoppolo aren't they The Texans are going to trade a first for Jimmy Garoppolo aren't they

Florio concluded his statement by saying that the San Francisco 49ers would have to pay some of the money on the quarterback’s contract for draft pick from Houston:

“Maybe the 49ers have to pay some of that money in order to get the draft pick compensation. That's where this becomes complicated. I think both teams, even though Garoppolo’s, Myles, isn't guaranteed. If they want to move these contracts, they may need to have some flexibility to pay some of the money in order to get the draft pick compensation back."

For the 2022 season, the 30-year-old quarterback will get a base salary of $24.2 million, a roster bonus of $750,000 and a workout bonus of $600,000. He will carry a cap hit of $26,950,000 and a dead cap value of just $1,400.

Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2021 Season

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

For the 49ers in the 2021 season, the two-time Super Bowl winner threw for 3,810 yards passing, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 15 starts. He joined the 49ers after the New England Patriots traded him to San Francisco in October 2017.

The former second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft led the 49ers to the playoffs twice, including to Super Bowl LIV versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers lost the game but the quarterback had 219 yards passing with a touchdown and two interceptions.

As the offseason continues, we’ll see where Garoppolo lands for the start of the 2022 NFL season.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Most playoff wins over the last 5 seasons



Tom Brady 10

Patrick Mahomes 8

Nick Foles 4

Jimmy Garoppolo 4

Matt Stafford 4 Most playoff wins over the last 5 seasonsTom Brady 10Patrick Mahomes 8Nick Foles 4Jimmy Garoppolo 4Matt Stafford 4 https://t.co/n9vOeLYYTh

