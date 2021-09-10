NFL Rumors: Pittsburgh Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick next in line to get massive extension after T.J. Watt

Minkah Fitzpatrick is one of the NFL's elite players at safety. Having been traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of Week 3 of the 2019 season, Fitzpatrick has elevated the Steelers defense to a whole new level.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is just 24 years old and has two years left on his rookie deal. That's noteworthy because the Steelers just re-signed their star edge rusher, T.J. Watt.

Watt is arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL and, naturally, demanded a payday and then some. The Steelers reluctantly caved in to keep Watt in town. The Steelers may very well have to deal with Minkah Fitzpatrick requesting the same kind of money.

Minkah Fitzpatrick aiming for T.J. Watt-esque money

Watt's deal changes how the Steelers handle future contracts

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork earlier on why agents who don’t even represent the #Steelers’ T.J. Watt are rooting for him to get the team to break its “archaic” contract policy. pic.twitter.com/TAVHsA0zTO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 8, 2021

The biggest holdup in contract extension talks with Watt was involving guaranteed money. Historically, the Steelers haven't extended guaranteed money past the first year of a contract. But in 2021, contracts are different than that archaic structure. Watt forced the Steelers' hand because of how good he is.

Watt's deal came in at four years, $80 million guaranteed. A noteworthy part of the contract is that the Steelers can get out of it after three years, if they wish. But Minkah Fitzpatrick watched this unfold and saw Watt's playbook in motion. Fitzpatrick can look at other safeties and their contracts to force the Steelers' hand in 2022.

Fitzpatrick will want to be the highest-paid safety in the NFL

Minkah Fitzpatrick could cite Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams and his contract in negotiations. The contract Adams signed was for four years, $38 million guaranteed. Like Watt's deal, the Seahawks have an out after three years. Fitzpatrick has been just as good as Adams since entering the league, and could use his platform to reset the market value of safeties.

Outside of Adams, safeties simply don't make much money in the NFL, at least compared to other positions. Only seven safeties are making $10 million or more in salary in 2021.

An argument can be made that Adams was underpaid because he played a box safety role. Fitzpatrick is multi-talented but is the most talented in passing coverage. Fitzpatrick has nine interceptions in two seasons with the Steelers. He also has 20 passes defended and 136 combined tackles since joining.

Safeties with 10+ INTs since 2018...



• Tyrann Mathieu (12)

• Justin Simmons (12)

• Quandre Diggs (11)

• Minkah Fitzpatrick (11)

• Harrison Smith (11)

• Kevin Byard (10)

• Damontae Kazee (10) — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) August 27, 2021

The Steelers should learn from the Watt deal. Although Fitzpatrick is under contract for next season, he could hold out and take Watt's stance. He's in for a gigantic payday, regardless of if it's in Pittsburgh. Until then, they'll try and make a run at the Super Bowl.

