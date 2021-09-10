TJ Watt contract: How much will Steelers edge rusher earn in Pittsburgh?

TJ Watt signed a contract extension today that made him the highest-paid defensive player ever in the NFL.

Seven years ago, his brother, JJ, signed a contract extension with the Texans that made him the then highest-paid defensive player in the league. Now, TJ has followed in the steps of his brother.

He is already the best edge defender in the league, just like his brother was at the beginning of the last decade.

2014: JJ Watt signs record deal that makes him the highest paid defensive player in NFL history.



2021: TJ Watt signs record deal that makes him the highest paid defensive player in NFL history. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 9, 2021

It was a complicated negotiation, as the Pittsburgh Steelers have a long-standing policy of not offering contract guarantees for more than a year. But Watt, one of the best defensive players in the NFL, was a fair case of giving up its policies to make sure he wasn't unsatisfied with the organization.

How much will Watt earn with his new contract?

Watt's extension is worth $112 million over four years. His average of $28 million per year makes him the highest-paid defensive player in the history of the league.

The highest-paid player ever in the NFL is Patrick Mahomes, whose contract sees him receiving $45 million per season as the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watt's contract also sees him with $80 million guaranteed.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens

Watt has amassed 49.5 sacks, 17 forced fumbles, four interceptions, 214 total tackles, and has been a staple of the Steelers' defense. Watt has been voted to the Pro Bowl three times. He was also the main challenger to Aaron Donald's quest for the Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.

The relief for the Steelers is that their best player will now be fully back in practice. During training camp, he reported to the facilities, but didn't participate in some of them, as he was doing a hold-in: when you are present at camp, but you're out of the sessions.

TJ Watt's career

Watt has been a star every year since he entered the NFL. As reliable as ever, he played in 62 of 64 possible games during his first four years, and his season with least sacks was his rookie year where he still got seven.

Watt is fabulous at doing everything needed to dismantle pass plays. He has 111 quarterback hits in his career; he can create pressure by himself ,and he's the key factor in the Steelers' defense.

Highest paid edge rushers on a per-year basis:



--> TJ Watt: $28M

Joey Bosa: $27M

Myles Garrett: $25M

Khalil Mack: $23.5M

Demarcus Lawrence: $21M

Frank Clark: $20.8M — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 9, 2021

Also Read

His new contract is more than deserved, and everything points to him following the star path of his brother.

Edited by Bhargav