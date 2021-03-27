NFL: 3 players New York Giants might draft at wide receiver

As quarterback Daniel Jones heads into his third NFL season, the New York Giants seem very committed to surrounding the young quarterback with adequate weapons.

By building a team around Jones, the New York Giants will be able to determine whether or not he can flourish with talent around him. The New York Giants have made a concerted effort to improve their wide receiver and tight end units this off-season.

The New York Giants recently signed veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings, on a two-year contract. Rudolph could be a factor when the team is in the red zone, as he stands 6’ 6” tall.

The New York Giants also made a big splash to improve their wide receiving corps, signing from another NFC North team. Kenny Golladay, formerly of the Detroit Lions, who agreed a deal with the New York Giants, could provide an elite downfield threat.

Three wide receivers the New York Giants could sign:

The New York Giants ranked in the bottom five in the league in both total passing yards and yards per attempt in 2020. So they might continue trying to upgrade their receiving corps via the NFL Draft. On that note, let's take a look at three such players the New York Giants could sign:

#1 Jaylen Waddle

Jaylen Waddle

Advertisement

If you were walking around town and stopped at your local deli, park or supermarket and ran into Jaylen Waddle, you might not immediately think he’s one of the top prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He’s only about 5’ 10” and 182 pounds but impressed in all three of his college seasons at the University of Alabama. Waddle averaged 18.9 yards per reception with the Crimson Tide.

With the plethora of options the New York Giants now have at receiver, it’s unlikely Waddle would be funneled targets in their offense should he land there. But he’s the type of player who could go the distance at any time, which makes him tough to guard against for an opposing defense.

Advertisement

#2 Devonta Smith

Devonta Smith

It’s hard to write a predictive profile about a team that needs wide receiver help and not mention Waddle’s teammate at Alabama, Heisman Trophy award winner Devonta Smith.

Smith is not much physically imposing - he’s only 175 pounds. But he’s 6’ 1” and looks more of the part of a number one wide receiver from a jump-ball perspective.

Smith’s final season with the Crimson Tide was absolutely ridiculous. He caught 23 touchdown passes on 117 catches in just 13 games. There was nothing any team in the SEC (college football’s best conference) could do to stop him, which bodes well for his ability to replicate his notable production in the NFL.

We are thrilled to welcome #Heisman Trophy Winner & 2x National Champion, DeVonta Smith (@DeVontaSmith_6 )to Rubicon Talent. Rubicon will be representing DeVonta for all off-field marketing & business endeavors. We are excited to see what the future holds as he heads to the @NFL! pic.twitter.com/BOnEVCgv0E — Rubicon Talent (@Rubicontalent) January 15, 2021

#3 Elijah Moore

Advertisement

Elijah Moore

The New York Giants’ first second-round pick comes in at selection 42. If they opt to pass on taking a wide receiver at number 11, they could address the position a little bit later on in the draft.

University of Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore could be an option for them at the end of the first round to the early part of the second, as his draft range is pretty varied.

Moore isn't quite perceived to be the game breaker Smith or Waddle could be at the next level. But he could be a reliable, professional pass catcher.

Moore improved each season in college, setting career highs in receiving yards, touchdown catches and yards per catch every season. He could complement Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, provided they remain on the team's roster next season.

Great day at the office for @e_moore03. pic.twitter.com/CAF40IV8qL — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) March 26, 2021