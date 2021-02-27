NFL: 3 Safeties the New York Giants could sign in free agency

The New York Giants decided to go with a youth movement at the safety position in the past couple of seasons. Former University of Alabama safety Xavier McKinney was selected early in the second round of last year’s NFL Draft, in hopes that he could be a mainstay on the defense for years to come. The team also brought in safety Julian Love in the fourth round of the 2019 Draft.

The roster is also complemented by a couple of veterans, such as Jabril Peppers, who just finished his fourth season in the league. Peppers set a career high in tackles last season, with 91 combined and 57 solo takedowns, and is more suited in the box than in pass coverage.

The Giants also sprinkled Logan Ryan in as a safety at times last season, and may elect to use him that way again in 2021.

3 Potential targets for the New York Giants in 2021 NFL Free Agency

The New York Giants' approach to bringing in safeties might be more reserved if the team does not move Peppers (who is on the last year of his deal), and if they believe strongly in McKinney’s ability to make a Year 2 leap. Let’s examine which players the Giants might target at that position.

#3 Michael Thomas

Due to his versatility, the New York Giants might decide to bring in a player like Michael Thomas (not the star New Orleans Saints wide receiver). The other Michael Thomas has played 8 seasons in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans, and also spent two years with the Giants in 2018 and 2019.

While he’s not a difference-making defensive player, Thomas is a viable fill-in option in spot duty and can be considered playable NFL depth. His biggest impact might come on special teams, where he’s played at least 40% of snaps in each of the last seven seasons. Having a player who can impact two phases of the game helps with roster construction and flexibility.

Thank y'all for supporting me and amplifying all my efforts in the community. I loved working with the entire staff to try and make a difference in the city of #Houston ✊🏿🙏🏿

#2 Andrew Sendejo

The New York Giants could target Andrew Sendejo #23 of the Cleveland Browns

If the New York Giants want to lean on someone with many years of experience exclusively in the secondary, they might take a closer look at Andrew Sendejo. He spent the majority of his career as a solid player for the Minnesota Vikings, before playing in Philadelphia and Cleveland for the last two seasons.

Sendejo's upside is probably limited at the age of 34, but the 2020-21 season did see him have the most tackles he’s had since 201. Additionally, his pass coverage skills have improved as his career has gone on, so he would be a worthwhile player to have on the New York Giants roster.

When your arms are for snuggling your Valentine, not form tackling.

#1 Damontae Kazee

While Thomas and Sendejo are relatively safe options for the New York Giants, they could decide to go for a higher ceiling, reasonably priced player like Damontae Kazee.

Kazee played the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons, and had a couple of mpressive seasons. He picked off 7 passes in the 2018 campaign, and was an above average safety in 2018 and 2019.

Unfortunately, in a contract year in 2020, Kazee was not on the field much, as he tore his Achilles, which is one of the toughest injuries to recover from in professional sports, in early October.

But if the New York Giants want to take a flier with the hope that he could contribute in the second half of the 2021 season, it would be a decent gamble for a player of Kazee’s skill set.