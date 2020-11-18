The 2020 NFL Draft was unlike any other we have seen in the modern era due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But with luck, the 2021 NFL Draft will be a scene that we are more accustomed to.

It was announced that the 2021 Draft will be held in Cleveland, Ohio, between April 29-May 1.

In recent years, the first-round selections have been made on the first night, the second and third rounds take place on the second night, and the fourth through seventh rounds are on Day Three. We can expect that this format will hold true for the 2021 NFL Draft as well.

However, due to the college football season’s uneven progression through their campaign, there might be a need to push back the NFL Draft until later in the year. If greater flexibility is required, the NFL can push back the draft date to as late as June 2, 2021.

Who will be the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft?

Whenever the draft does take place, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State QB Justin Fields figure to be heavily considered for the top two overall picks. Lawrence has missed a couple games already due to testing positive for coronavirus, but so far this season he has thrown for 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He has rushed for an additional 71 yards and four more scores on the ground.

Fields has thrown for 11 touchdowns without any interceptions, and rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

There are a few viable contenders for the top few picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. The New York Jets have started the season 0-9, and with starting quarterback Sam Darnold slated to miss at least another game, their slide (or ascent, if you will) towards capturing the top pick in the draft will pick up that much more steam.

Right behind them are the Jacksonville Jaguars, who recently tabbed rookie Jake Luton as their starting quarterback. Seemingly moving away from the more experienced (by one year) Gardner Minshew, the Jaguars need to rebuild almost all areas of their football team, after having made the AFC championship less than three years ago.

The Dallas Cowboys, Washington Football Team, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals all currently have two wins, but Washington and Dallas remain contenders in a historically bad NFC East, so they may not be as inclined to throw in the towel on their seasons just yet.