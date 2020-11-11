With franchise quarterback Dak Prescott early in the recovery phase from a devastating injury, and the Dallas Cowboys' offense looking generally awful as they have cycled through replacement quarterbacks, it doesn't sound like a crazy idea for the Cowboys to pick a QB in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Except, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says it is crazy.

In a radio interview on Tuesday with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones said in no uncertain terms, "Dak is our quarterback."

But Prescott dislocated and fractured his right ankle during Dallas' Week 5 win over the New York Giants. It's unknown when Prescott will come back, and unclear how good he'll be when he does come back.

Even before the injury, Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were having a hard time coming to terms on a contract extension. His injury could complicate that matter even more, leading to an eventual split between the franchise and the franchise QB.

Asked if the Dallas Cowboys (2-7) would use a high draft pick on a quarterback -- either as insurance or as the eventual replacement for Prescott -- Jerry Jones said it's not happening.

"You ask me if it's crazy (take draft a quarterback) and I'm answering you: Yes," Jones said. "We're playing games here, guys. It's not the thing to be talking about at all. You know, Dak is our quarterback."

NFL Draft Rumors: Dallas Cowboys have struggled without QB Dak Prescott

Without Prescott available, the Dallas Cowboys have started Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert under center.

Dalton, a veteran who once guided the Cincinnati Bengals to multiple playoff trips in his prime, started in Weeks 6 and 7 against the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Football Team, respectively. He couldn't get the Cowboys more than 10 points on the scoreboard in a blowout loss to the Cardinals, and he was knocked out of the Washington game with a concussion when Dallas only scored three points. Dalton hasn't played since then.

DiNucci, a rookie, got the Week 8 start against the Philadelphia Eagles. He didn't play well at all in a 23-9 loss, losing two fumbles and throwing what seemed like at least a half-dozen balls that were almost intercepted if not for Eagles' defenders dropping them.

The young journeyman Gilbert started in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and actually did better than most people expected. The Cowboys lost a close game to the undefeated Steelers and Gilbert wasn't terrible.

The Dallas Cowboys have a bye this week, and Dalton should be healthy and ready to play in Week 11. The team has said Dalton will regain the starting job when he's cleared.

The 2021 draft class is headlined by two quarterbacks -- Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields -- who are clearly atop the draft board. There are other promising QBs like Trey Lance of North Dakota State, Mac Jones of Alabama and Zach Wilson of BYU.