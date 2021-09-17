2022 NFL Draft: Are the Indianapolis Colts already thinking about a new QB next year?

The Colts signed Carson Wentz in the hope that he could be a long-term solution to a long-term problem since Peyton Manning left town. They hoped pairing him with his old offensive coordinator Frank Reich would recreate Wentz's pseudo-MVP season. However, the last month has been a nightmare for the franchise. Could those problems have pushed the Colts over the edge, prompting them to start moving in a new direction?

A withering Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz has had plenty of high points in his career. However, as soon as he hit his zenith, he's slowly regressed to the point where he's at now. First came the injuries, which were seen as momentary setbacks. Next, the Eagles started to struggle, which was seen as a roster issue. Finally, Wentz unraveled, throwing for 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his final season in Philadelphia.

That was when the Colts jumped in. Like Luke Skywalker, they saw the good in him. Unfortunately, in his first true month with the team, they've experienced the bad as well. Wentz hurt his foot in the first couple of days in August, subsequently missing the entire preseason. The Colts had to essentially figure out how to prep for the season without their QB1 in the frame.

Bleeding Green Nation @BleedingGreen Everything comes up Eagles



That said, the injury was in a race with the first kickoff of the season, causing stress for the team as they had to prepare two separate plans with and without him. Eventually, it was learned that Wentz would be able to play in the first game of the season. It hardly mattered, though/

The Colts' season opener ended in the bitter taste of defeat. The Colts scored just 16 points and never threatened to unsettle the Seattle Seahawks. Granted, Wentz threw for two touchdowns and no interceptions. However, he played what many consider one of the weaker defenses in the league.

For the Colts, the Wentz experience has been far from picturesque. The Colts were hoping to get a franchise quarterback. Instead, they have a project with an unsteady frame, not quite what they hoped for.

Could the Colts be gearing up to draft a rookie in 2022?

While the NFL Draft isn't for another seven months, general managers are now allocating resources to their scouts, who will be narrowing down the list of prospects and focusing on certain groups over others.

Information gathered now could affect selection on draft night. If the Colts don't like what they see in Wentz, they could be allocating just a little bit more towards looking for a quarterback.

Over time, a small increase in resources could lead to a lot of information gathered about the incoming quarterback class. This makes it easier for the Colts to go with a quarterback if they so please. At the same time, if Wentz continues to struggle, it will make it that much easier for the Colts to draft a replacement.

Wentz could easily end up as the bridge quarterback for 2022 if he continues to lose games. Of course, one loss to start the season isn't the end of the road, but after the month the Colts have endured, it could feel like the beginning of the end for Carson Wentz.

