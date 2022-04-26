NFL Draft 2022: Insider believes teams will trade late into first-round to take quarterbacks like Desmond Ridder or Sam Howell

The 2022 NFL draft will take place in three days, and many of the top college prospects' dreams will come true. One position that will be interesting to monitor in the first-round will be the quarterback position. In recent years, there have been some really good quarterback classes, but this year's class is considered to be weaker.

On GMFB, Tom Pelissero brought up the idea that teams could potentially trade back late into the first-round and select a quarterback.

Pelissero said:

“Then, later in round one, several general managers I've spoken to in the past few days believe we could get a run on some of those other quarterbacks. Whether it's Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell, or maybe even Matt Corral. There are a couple of factors here. For one, there are a bunch of teams at the top of the second round that all need a quarterback.

Pelissero continued:

"If you move into the first, not only do you leapfrog the Lions, who are a threat to take one at number 32. But you also get the financial advantages of having the fifth-year option. If you've identified one of those guys that you think will slip and think you can go get them? It would not surprise me if we see one or more teams trade back into the first to grab a QB.”

Since there is no perennial number one quarterback to be selected, and with maybe one or two teams possibly taking one in the first 10 picks, teams may want to trade in the late 20s if a guy they are high on like Sam Howell, Matt Coral, Desmond Ridder, or Kenny Pickett are there.

Baltimore Ravens traded back in the draft to select Lamar Jackson and the Minnesota Vikings traded back in to draft Teddy Bridgewater

The Baltimore Ravens traded up with the Eagles to select quarterback Lamar Jackson with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

The Minnesota Vikings did the same thing a few years before and selected Teddy Bridgewater with the 32nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. Minnesota sent its second-round pick (No. 40 overall) and a fourth-round selection (No. 108 overall) to the Seahawks to land Bridgewater, per Sports Illustrated.

It isn't uncommon for teams to trade back late into the first-round to draft a QB or a player that they really like. With a weaker QB draft class, the expectation is, at least, one team will do that this Thursday.

