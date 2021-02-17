NFL Draft Rumors: 3 potential draft picks that can fill the 49ers need at quarterback

Jimmy Garoppolo’s future could be tied to the NFL Draft.

It’s currently unclear whether or not the San Francisco 49ers will retain their 29-year-old quarterback. Garoppolo has often played well with the 49ers, including during the team’s Super Bowl run two seasons ago, but injuries and inconsistency may see his time in California come to an end.

If the 49ers do move on from Garoppolo, it’s likely the team will select his replacement in the upcoming NFL Draft. And there are plenty of options.

Here are three quarterbacks the 49ers should consider selecting in the NFL Draft:

NFL Draft Option 1: Justin Fields (Ohio State)

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

It may not be possible for the 49ers to draft Fields, as San Francisco’s first pick in the NFL Draft is the No. 12 overall pick. But if they can, the 49ers should definitely target him.

Fields has looked nearly unstoppable during his time with the Buckeyes. A transfer from Georgia, Fields led Ohio State to a 7-1 record and a national championship appearance this past season.

Back-to-back solid throws by Justin Fields here vs. Alabama.



First, uses that arm strength to hit a tight window on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/Lxr3sYWdki — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) February 15, 2021

He was a candidate for the Heisman Trophy most of his time at Ohio State. Boasting a big arm and outstanding athleticism, Fields could make a big impact for whatever team grabs him.

NFL Comparison: Cam Newton (New England Patriots)

Justin Fields’ Stats at Georgia and Ohio State:

-- Passing Yards: 5,701

-- Passing Touchdowns: 67

-- Interceptions: 9

-- Rushing Touchdowns: 19

NFL Draft Option 2: Mac Jones (Alabama)

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

The latest in a long line of outstanding Alabama quarterbacks, Mac Jones seems like a perfect fit for an NFL offense.

After playing for half of the 2019 season in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, Jones was the Crimson Tide’s official starter this past year. And he didn’t disappoint, leading one of the best offenses in program history all the way to a national title.

I've said it before but when it comes do doing "quarterback things".. Anticipation throws, working the pocket... Nobody in this class is better at it than Mac Jones. pic.twitter.com/L9eQZLcPpk — Crocky (@eric_crocker) February 13, 2021

He’s a strong pocket passer who can scramble on occasion, and his experience with such a high-level coaching staff and scheme should pay dividends for whichever team selects him in the NFL Draft.

NFL Comparison: Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Mac Jones’ Stats at Alabama:

-- Passing Yards: 6,126

-- Passing Touchdowns: 56

-- Interceptions: 7

-- Rushing Touchdowns: 2

NFL Draft Option 3: Kyle Trask (Florida)

Capital One Orange Bowl - Virginia v Florida

Trask was mostly unknown when he took the reins of Florida’s offense two seasons ago, but he sure is known now.

He carved out a spot as a Heisman contender this past season, routinely crafting explosive plays and becoming the quarterback Gator fans have wanted for so long.

The first QB in SEC history to throw four TD in five consecutive games:@GatorsFB’s Kyle Trask 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GBNlMsTZxe — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 7, 2020

Trask has an insanely strong arm, one that should please any NFL team, and has played against college football’s best in the SEC. The only knock against him is his quick rise from unknown to superstar; can he keep his momentum going at the professional level?

NFL Comparison: Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles)

Kyle Trask’s Stats at Florida:

-- Passing Yards: 7,386

-- Passing Touchdowns: 69

-- Interceptions: 15

-- Rushing Touchdowns: 8