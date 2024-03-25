NFL Draft Rumors: Caleb Williams set to get personal key card to Bears building well before 2024 draft

Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams has been the consensus No. 1 overall pick since stepping onto the field last year. With the Chicago Bears holding that pick, coupled with trading away Justin Fields, Williams looks certain to be a Bear.

However, another little nugget of information indicates that Williams will be the newest member of the Chicago roster, and he could be getting the keys to the building.

Per The Chicago Tribune, Williams is set to have his own personal key card and locker stall in a bid to get him into the building to begin building relationships with the coaches and fellow players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"USC's Caleb Williams is coming to Halas Hall," the Chicago Tribune wrote. "Next week in fact. And there's an increasing likelihood Williams will soon have his own key card to the building plus a locker stall and the distinction as the Chicago Bears' new QB1."

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Expand Tweet

It hasn't been a secret that Chicago wanted Williams and with the moves they have made, plus this rumor, all signs point to the QB being selected with the No. 1 overall pick and Chicago being his new home.

What are the expectations for Caleb Williams in rookie season?

UCLA v USC

Last season under Justin Fields, the Bears had a 7-10 record, so one would imagine that is the baseline for Williams heading into 2024. The Bears traded away Fields to acquire him, so naturally, the organization will want at least seven wins next season.

With the additions of Keenan Allen, D'Andre Swift, Gerald Everett, Dante Pettis, Coleman Shelton and Ryan Bates, Caleb Williams has more weapons than Fields did.

So, does that equate to more pressure on Williams to succeed in his first season? Possibly, but he has the weapons to take the pressure off him, and he won't need to play hero ball like he did for USC.

With Swift, Williams has a run game he can lean on, and when throwing, having veteran targets in Allen, DJ Moore, Cole Kmet and Everett, to name a few, things could go well for Williams.

Of course, nothing is given in the NFL, but the Bears have given Williams the best chance at succeeding in his first season in the big league.