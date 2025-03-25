NFL Draft Rumors: Giants pass on Shedeur Sanders and trade up for 6'2", 95-TD QB in Round 1, per latest mock

The New York Giants are in a complex situation regarding the quarterback position. The franchise holds the third overall pick in a draft class considered weak by many analysts. They also tried to sign Aaron Rodgers in free agency, but currently, the Pittsburgh Steelers are considered favorites to land him.

With Cam Ward likely to go to the Tennessee Titans with the first overall pick, the lack of quarterback options could be a problem for teams who need a new passer. However, a recent mock draft made by Ben Standig on The Athletic poses a solution for the Giants.

The third overall pick is used on two-way superstar Travis Hunter, a contributor on both sides of the ball. But the Giants return to the first round to select quarterback Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss after a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

To complete the deal, according to the projection, New York sent picks #34, #99, #219 and a third-round pick in 2026 to move up ten spots.

Dart heads into the draft after leading the SEC in completion percentage (69.3) and passing yards (4,279) last season.

Jaxson Dart has New York Giants legend Eli Manning as a role model

Selecting Dart would represent a return to its roots for New York. He played for the Ole Miss Rebels, the same place where Eli Manning played during his college football career.

During the NFL Scouting Combine, the current prospect spoke on how Eli has been important for his development:

"He's been a huge role model for me. Somebody who has shed a lot of wisdom throughout my time at Ole Miss. [He's someone] I've really looked up to.

"We've definitely had those conversations. He's a legend. Anytime when you're around that Hall of Fame style of a player, you want to take little pieces and learn as much as you can."

Manning, the first overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft, went on to become the best quarterback in the Giants' history. He won two Super Bowls, was voted to the Pro Bowl four times and his #10 jersey is retired by the franchise.

His NFL career spanned from 2004 to 2019, and he spent all his playing time in New York.

