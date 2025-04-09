NFL Draft Rumors: Texas QB projected as sixth-round pick for Cowboys

The 2025 NFL Draft is just two weeks away, and NFL franchises are on their toes to identify and add players to negate their roster woes. Quinn Ewers is one such player, who several QB-needy teams will be viewing to solve their QB issues.

Ad

After going back and forth on his decision to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, the Texas QB decided in favor of it after the 2024 CFB season ended. In ESPN's latest mock draft by Ben Solak, Ewers is expected to be picked in the sixth round, with the Dallas Cowboys as a possible landing spot.

The Cowboys had to part ways with Cooper Rush. With only Will Grier and Joe Milton III left as backups to QB1 Dak Prescott, the team might add another quarterback. Ewers would likely join as a third-string option and compete for a backup role.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 22-year-old QB has great physical traits but struggles with injuries and decision-making under pressure. He’ll be a work-in-progress no matter which team he joins, but Ewers will prove to be a great asset in the backup room.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He started his collegiate career at Ohio State in 2021 before transferring to the Texas Longhorns in 20222. In 2024, he threw for 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has a knack for quick release and possesses a strong arm.

Ad

Also read: Quinn Ewers NFL Draft: Best landing spot for Texas QB

Quinn Ewers praised by former coach ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

On Tuesday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian joined Colt McCoy on his podcast ‘Clean Pocket’ to discuss Ewers with the NFL Draft just around the corner. Instead of just talking about his football skills, Sarkisian focused on how Ewers has stayed strong during tough times.

Ad

The Texas QB has dealt with injuries, pressure, and strong competition since joining the team. However, Sarkisian believes Ewers has handled it all very well.

"I just don't think he gets enough credit for what he's meant to this program, but also for the resilience that he showed throughout his career here," Sarkisian told McCoy. "I think it's a great trait for a quarterback, especially in the NFL."

Ad

"It is not roses, peaches, and sunshine every Sunday afternoon. Nobody goes undefeated in the NFL and you know what a two, three-game losing streak can feel like. If that quarterback is not resilient, if the head coach isn't resilient, if the leader on defense isn't resilient, that 2-3 game losing streak gets to five, gets to seven, and the next thing you know, you're 4-12," the Longhorn’s HC said. [21:10]

Ad

Ad

Sarkisian believes Ewers’s strong mentality will help him in the NFL. His leadership and mindset will come through for him during tough times and help any team banking on him.

Also read: "Please do not draft Derek Carr 2" - Raiders fans react to Las Vegas hosting Quinn Ewers for pre-draft visit

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.