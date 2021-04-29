NFL Draft: Saints post cryptic tweet after being rumored to trade into the top 10

The NFL 2021 Draft is finally here and rumors will fly around the media much more than they have been in the past several months. One of the biggest rumors comes from Jay Glazer, who stated that the New Orleans Saints are looking to trade into the top 10 of tonight's draft.

Saints trying to move alllll the way up into Top 10. — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 29, 2021

About 20 minutes later, the Saints' social media team seemed to respond to the rumor with a rather cryptic tweet, using the "eye" emoji and nothing else.

👀 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 29, 2021

NFL Draft: Saints linked with QB Kyle Trask

What exactly could the Saint's tweet mean? There can be several meanings to it. The first being that the Saints are looking to make a big move tonight and that fans should brace for what is to come.

From NFL Now: The #Saints are making noise about trading up in the first round... pic.twitter.com/IS53sw9pbf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2021

The Saints currently hold the 28th overall pick with terrible cap space, as well as uncertainty at the QB position. Moving into the top 10 would cost them quite a bit. Previously, there were discussions of WR Michael Thomas being traded in order to help with their cap space. However, the 28-year-old receiver restructured his contract, saving close to $9 in cap space for the Saints.

It's unclear what type of player the Saints would want to draft in the top 10, but rumors are that the QB position is likely what they would target. QB Kyle Trask has been linked to the Saints and the organization reportedly liked what they saw in him, but Trask is not projected to be a top-10 pick.

Advertisement

The #Saints have never been afraid to move up the board and get their guy. They don't mind trading future picks to make it happen.



This is what they've done the last 5 years: pic.twitter.com/c0AvZXybVH — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 29, 2021

The other possibility is Justin Fields dropping past the 4th overall pick. Rumors around the league have stated that the young QB suffers from epilepsy. It's unclear how severe Fields' diagnosis is, but the future starting QB was able to manage his condition at Ohio State.

Nonetheless, the tweet sent out by the Saints social media team could simply be to add fuel to the fire that many so-called analysts created during the offseason. Saints fans should simply sit back and relax, taking every "report" with a grain of salt as the wait is finally over. The 2021 NFL Draft begins at 8 PM ET.