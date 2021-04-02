2021 NFL Draft: What is the outlook for Patrick Surtain II?

This year's NFL Draft class features many talented defensive backs, and Patrick Surtain II is at the top of the list.

Alabama always cranks out top defenders, and it didn't break that trend with Surtain II. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 202 pounds, Surtain II is the son of former NFL player Patrick Surtain, who coached him during his high school football career.

Surtain II was named a pre-season All-American this past season, then proved why he was worthy of that honor throughout the year. He was the Defensive MVP of Alabama’s 31-14 Rose Bowl win over Notre Dame.

He recorded 116 total tackles and four interceptions on 24 passes defended while with the Crimson Tide. Alabama coach Nick Saban recently sung Surtain II's praises, according to The Dallas Morning News.

"The guy’s got really good skills to play the position," Saban told the newspaper. "He’s very instinctive. He’s got great length. He’s got great size. He’s a good cover guy. He’s got really good feet. He’s smart. He understands the game. He understands the offense and what they’re trying to do. He’s always really well prepared."

NFL Draft 2021: Surtain II could be headed to Dallas

One likely destination for Surtain II is the Dallas Cowboys, who hold the No. 10 overall pick, as he already has ties to the team.

Current Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs played alongside Surtain II in college, as noted by Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News.

Potential future Cowboys CB Patrick Surtain II on possibly reuniting with ex-college teammate CB Trevon Diggs in Dallas: "Diggs, he's my brother for life. Just lining up with him again, it would be a special feeling. ...It'd just be like another day here in Alabama" Gehlken tweeted Tuesday.

That potential chemistry in the defensive backfield, along with Surtain II's obvious talent and success in college, would be hard for the Cowboys to pass up. They are in desperate need of defensive back help, making them arguably the most obvious landing spot for Surtain II.

Even analytics say Patrick Surtain II is Cowboys best draft choice https://t.co/yIQnRhG6fJ — The Landry Hat (@LandryHat) March 31, 2021

With the earliest picks expected to be used on quarterbacks, it's certainly not hard to imagine Dallas having an opportunity to select Surtain II at No. 10.

If not the Cowboys, though, many other NFL general managers are surely chomping at the bit to get Surtain II. He's also been linked to the San Francisco 49ers, the Miami Dolphins and others in draft-related rumors.