NFL Free Agency: 3 QBs the Raiders should consider to replace Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders have a problem at the backup/gadget quarterback position. Marcus Mariota suffered a leg injury in the win against the Ravens. While the Raiders have a third-string backup quarterback who can say "hut!" in a pinch, Nathan Peterman doesn't have the same skillset the Raiders need.

Needless to say, Peterman is not a scrambling option. Here are three scrambling quarterbacks who can fill the gadget role while Mariota recovers.

Options for Raiders at gadget quarterback

Aside from Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick, Robert Griffin III is one of the most well-known scrambling quarterbacks of the modern era. With Marcus Mariota out of the picture for the time being, the Raiders would be smart to consider Robert Griffin III.

Griffin has played in 56 games in his career and a playoff game. If Mariota has a setback, Griffin could stick around for the season as a veteran if not on the practice squad. He could even be a better fit for the team as a third-string quarterback than Nathan Peterman.

#2 - Ben DiNucci

Granted, he isn't a true free agent, but he is just as available. Ben DiNucci is on the Cowboys' practice squad and can be signed at any time. With DiNucci, the Raiders would not be using him as a backup quarterback. They would be using him strictly as a scrambling gadget quarterback who could sneak into the game at certain moments.

If DiNucci proves himself to be a better third-string backup than Nathan Peterman, it would make sense to move him into the role. Until then, DiNucci would simply be a gadget player in relief of Mariota.

#3 - Jaime Newman

Jaime Newman is, well, a new man in the NFL. As a rookie, the Raiders could mold him into a long-term, cheaper option at quarterback five years or later down the line. Newman has the ability to scramble and could get a trial period with the Raiders while Mariota recovers. If he doesn't prove anything, Mariota will return and push Newman back out of the league.

Former Wake Forest QB Jaime Newman plays in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl against Michigan State

Newman went undrafted and spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. Panini is still printing rookie cards. If card shops see reason to give him a shot, the Raiders could also talk themselves into kicking the tires.

