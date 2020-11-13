One week after he was waived by the New York Jets, former second-round NFL Draft pick Quincy Wilson is getting a tryout with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If he gets picked up, it will be the cornerback's third NFL team in four years.

Wilson was drafted in the second round by the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 out of the University of Florida. In three seasons with the Colts, he couldn't stick as a full-time starter. This past offseason, the Colts traded Wilson to the Jets for a sixth-round draft pick.

Wilson again couldn't become a regular starter with New York, who happens to be the worst team in football right now. He appeared in three games before the Jets -- who are currently 0-9 and the NFL's only remaining winless team this season -- waived him.

A few months after Wilson said being traded to the Jets was "probably one of the best days of my life," he reportedly asked to be released by the team. The Florida native is getting another shot this week with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jets have released CB Quincy Wilson. Never found a role on defense after arriving in a trade with the Colts. #jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 7, 2020

NFL Free Agency: Jacksonville Jaguars need help on defense

In his pro career, Wilson has racked up 62 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

At 24 years old, he still has room to improve and still has potential if he finds the right fit of player and franchise.

Advertisement

Colts gave Quincy Wilson the start and he had an early flash play. Was aggressive in closing and it caused a drop. Great speed. pic.twitter.com/jtEPhjXKIv — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) September 19, 2017

The Jacksonville Jaguars could certainly use help on defense. At 1-7, they have the league's second-worst record (after the New York Jets). The Jacksonville Jaguars rank 31st out of 32 teams in total yards allowed defensively, 28th in passing yards allowed, and 31st in points allowed.

After winning their season opener, the Jacksonville Jaguars have lost seven in a row. Last week, they gave up 183 receiving yards combined to Will Fuller V and Brandin Cooks in a loss to the Houston Texans. This week, the Jaguars face league MVP candidate QB Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, who have arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL right now in Davante Adams.

Adding some depth and talent to the secondary can help the Jaguars. If, in fact, they are actually trying to win games and not just tanking for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.