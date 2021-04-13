NFL Free Agency: Jadeveon Clowney to have a second meeting with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday

Jadeveon Clowney is set to catch a flight to Cleveland on Tuesday night to meet with the Browns on Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport. The NFL insider believes the two sides share mutual interests and the Cleveland Browns are pushing to sign Clowney before the 2021 NFL draft.

Free agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney is set to fly to Cleveland on Tuesday night and visit with the #Browns on Wednesday, source said. His 2nd visit to the team. Nothing immiment right now, but the two sides have maintained contact and share mutual interest. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2021

This will be the second meeting between Clowney and the Browns after the first in March. Jadeveon Clowney and the Cleveland Browns have stayed in contact. All signs point towards Jadeveon Clowney signing with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday.

NFL Free Agency: Is this the last attempt the Browns have at signing Jadeveon Clowney?

This could be the last meeting between Jadeveon Clowney and the Cleveland Browns. If the Browns and Clowney can't reach an agreement, the veteran edge threat could sign elsewhere.

It would be surprising if Clowney leaves the Cleveland Browns' facility after his second meeting with the team without agreeing to a deal to play for them in the 2021 NFL season.

His injury concerns are most likely the reason behind him still being a free agent. Clowney hasn't played a full NFL season since 2017. The Browns have been pursuing the former Tennessee Titans star since the 2019 offseason and will be eager to add him to their roster to replace Adrian Clayborn.

If the Cleveland Browns can land Jadeveon Clowney, their pass rush that already consists of Myles Garrett will look significantly better, at least on paper.

Here's a sneak peek at the Cleveland Browns defensive line if they can land Jadeveon Clowney.

“Myles Garrett on one side and Jadeveon Clowney on the other.” pic.twitter.com/wV41vf8Erf — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 12, 2021

Cleveland Browns defensive line with Jadeveon Clowney

-- Left defensive end: Myles Garrett

-- Left defensive tackle: Sheldon Richardson

-- Right defensive tackle: Malik Jackson

--Right defensive end: Jadeveon Clowney

Not to mention that the Browns have Takkarist McKinley, who will see action on their defense in 2021. The Browns are trying to build a defense that can match their ambition of ending the team's Super Bowl drought in 2022.

The Browns have all the talent on offense when it comes to wide receivers, tight ends and running backs. Baker Mayfield is improving and starting to look like he's the team's long-term quarterback. The big question mark in 2020 was the defense.

In the off-season, the Browns have signed John Johnson III, an upgrade at free safety. Troy Hill is another upgrade to their secondary. Malik Jackson is a big boost on the defensive line. Adding Jadeveon Clowney will be the final upgrade that the Browns will look to make on defense ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.