NFL Free Agency Rumors: 3 Free Agents the Dallas Cowboys should target

The Dallas Cowboys have a big decision to make this NFL offseason. They need to decide if they are ready to make a long-term commitment to Dak Prescott. There are other NFL free agents that the Dallas Cowboys could pursue this off-season.

Dallas could use a lot of help on the defensive side and this free agent group has a good amount of talent on that end. When you look at the 2021 defensive free agents, there is a good mixture of veterans and young talent. This could give the Dallas Cowboys both experience and youth on defense.

What three free agents should the Dallas Cowboys pursue?

Shaquil Barrett (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett

Shaquil Barrett has made it known that he is ready for a big deal this offseason. With all the players needing to be signed, Barrett could be the odd man out and Dallas needs to pursue defensive talent this offseason. If Shaquil Barrett does end up hitting the market, the Dallas Cowboys should be the first team to call about him.

Shaquil Barrett is ready to cash in after Super Bowl run: https://t.co/1NrZZDLoLf pic.twitter.com/QQ2XKEMDxq — Gridiron Glory (@Gridiron__Glory) February 11, 2021

Shaquil Barrett is a huge upgrade to the Dallas Cowboys' front seven, and has been a huge piece of the Buccaneers' success on defense. Let's take a look at the stats Shaquil Barrett has put up while with the Buccaneers.

Shaquil Barrett's Stats with Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

-- Total tackles: 115

-- Quarterback hits: 53

-- Sacks: 27.5

-- Interceptions: 1

Matt Judon (Baltimore Ravens)

Baltimore Ravens OLB Matt Judon

Matt Judon is another player the Dallas Cowboys could use on their front seven. Judon has put together five great seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and has been a staple in their success on defense. During the six seasons with the Ravens, Matt Judon recorded four or more sacks each campaign.

If there's one area where the Dallas Cowboys struggled during the 2020-2021 NFL season, it's the sack department. Dallas recorded 31 sacks last season, the same amount as the (2-14) New York Jets. Judon could give them a boost in that department.

Matt Judon's Stats with the Baltimore Ravens:

-- Total tackles: 236

-- Quarterback hits: 103

-- Tackles for loss: 54

-- Sacks: 34.5

Hunter Henry (Los Angeles Chargers)

Los Angeles Chargers TE Hunter Henry

Hunter Henry is the top tight end in the 2021 free agent group. Henry has spent the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He missed the entire 2018 season due to an injury but has bounced back.

Hunter Henry is a top 5 TE pic.twitter.com/HAKo664CXJ — C͛H͛A͛R͛G͛E͛R͛S͛⚡️T͛A͛L͛K͛ (@ChargersTalkNow) January 19, 2021

The Los Angeles Chargers will most likely let the 26-year-old tight end hit free agency, and the Cowboys should pursue him. They need a tight end that has a lot of the same abilities as Jason Witten and Hunter Henry could be the closest thing to Witten that the Cowboys can get.

Hunter Henry's Stats with the Los Angeles Chargers:

-- Receptions: 196

-- Receiving yards: 2,322 yards

-- Touchdowns: 21